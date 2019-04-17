

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 10. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

The conservatives are coming for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A right-of-center party on Tuesday swept to power in the prairie province of Alberta, riding a wave of angst over the province’s struggling oil sector and the federal government’s climate change plan.

The United Conservative Party, led by Jason Kenney, beat Rachel Notley of the New Democratic Party by a wide margin, by casting the incumbent, who opposed Trudeau on several issues, as a member of a “Notley-Trudeau alliance.”

With a big win in Alberta, right-leaning parties control five of Canada’s 10 provinces, including Ontario and Quebec (Canada also has three territories). These provincial leaders, called premiers, constitute a growing threat to Trudeau heading into a federal election in October.

Though Canada under Trudeau has been cast as a foil to President Trump’s United States and is seen as a bastion of progressive politics, his government is fending off a conservative surge that could reshape the face of Canadian politics.

Kenney and other provincial leaders, including Ontario’s Doug Ford, have taken aim at Trudeau’s policies, particularly his government’s efforts to fight climate change by “'putting a price on pollution” (as the government calls it) or “tax carbon” (as conservative critics like to say).

Their attack on Trudeau’s policies comes at a moment when the prime minister looks personally vulnerable.

For months, the prime minister and his team have been dogged by claims they inappropriately pressured Canada’s first indigenous attorney general to cut a deal for an engineering firm called SNC-Lavalin — and demoted her when she pushed back.

The fallout from that controversy, known in Canada as the SNC Lavalin affair, has hurt Trudeau’s personal brand. Though the election in still months away, poll results hint that it may well shape his electoral prospects, perhaps costing him a majority in parliament, or if things get worse, his party’s hold on power.

