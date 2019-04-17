

Young men walk past a wall with an election awareness message in Hyderabad, India, on April 9. (Mahesh Kumar A./AP)

Roughly one in eight people on the planet is eligible to vote in India’s national election that began on April 11. From mega cities to remote mountain villages, nearly 900 million voters will choose India’s next leader in an election so big it takes six weeks to complete.

Narendra Modi, India’s charismatic and polarizing prime minister, is running for reelection in a vote with far-reaching implications for the country’s democracy and economy. The polls unfold in seven phases, concluding May 19, with results announced May 23.

[In the world’s biggest election, India’s Modi pushes fear over hope]

[What’s at stake in the world’s largest election]