

People gather around the floral tributes placed at the scene where journalist Lyra McKee was fatally shot on Thursday in the Creggan area of Derry (Londonderry) in Northern Ireland. (Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images (Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images)

Two teenagers are under arrest in Northern Ireland in connection with the killing of a 29-year-old journalist who was shot dead during riots on Thursday evening.

Police in Northern Ireland said on Saturday that the two suspects, ages 18 and 19, were arrested under the terrorism act and taken to Belfast for questioning. They have not been identified, but on Friday police said they believed the New IRA was responsible for her death.

[‘Derry tonight. Absolute madness:’ Journalist killed in Northern Ireland clash]

The victim, Lyra McKee, was covering Thursday’s riots in the border town of Londonderry, also known as Derry, when she was struck by a bullet. Shots were also fired at police. The last tweet she sent out before she was killed showed a photo of the violent scene, with the caption “Derry tonight. Absolute madness.” Clashes broke out after police carried out raids against suspected militant Irish nationalists.

McKee was killed nearly 21 years to the day after a 1998 peace treaty, known as the Good Friday Agreement, was signed, ending the Troubles, the long period of violence in Northern Ireland in which Irish nationalist battled with U.K. loyalists and British troops. She was working on a book about young people who disappeared during the Troubles.

The riots took place in a neighborhood of Londonderry that’s home to a large number of Irish nationalists. Although widespread violence in Northern Ireland came to an end decades ago, tensions have not entirely de-escalated. In January, a car bomb exploded in Londonderry.

On Saturday, Chief Detective Jason Murphy said that Northern Ireland is seeing “a new breed of terrorist coming through the ranks, and that for me is a very worrying situation,” the Associated Press reported.

[The Good Friday Agreement ended decades of conflict. Ireland worries Brexit could unravel it.]

On Friday, Mark Hamilton, assistant chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said officials “believed that violent dissident republicans were planning attacks in this city, and we were looking for munitions and firearms that we believe may be about to be used across the Easter weekend.”

On social media, police released CCTV footage of the riots and asked viewers to send in information. The footage identifies McKee standing toward the back of a crowd, raising her phone to capture footage.

McKee’s family and friends held a vigil to honor her on Friday. Her partner, Sara Canning, called her death a “senseless murder” and said she was “the woman I was planning to grow old with.”

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar called her killing “an attack on all of us, our nation and our freedoms.”

Read more

Pelosi warns there will be no U.S.-U.K. trade deal if Brexit harms the Irish peace accord

Could Brexit bring new troubles to Northern Ireland?

Opinion: The Irish border is illogical — just like Brexit