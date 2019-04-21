

A statue of the Virgin Mary is broken in half following an explosion at St. Anthony’s Kochchikade. (Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters)

LONDON — The Sri Lankan government blocked access to social media platforms on Sunday, following a string of explosions that claimed more than 150 lives on the holiest day on the Christian calendar. The blasts, which targeted churches during services on Easter Sunday and luxury hotels, also prompted the government to impose an immediate nationwide curfew.

“If I don’t reply to your messages it is because WhatsApp and Facebook appears to have been shutdown in Sri Lanka," wrote local Roshni Fernando, on Twitter. Talking to The Post, Fernando explained that she grew up in London but recently moved to Sri Lanka and is currently based in the capital, Colombo — one of the main cities targeted in the deadly attacks.

“People can now only communicate through SMS here, or Twitter I guess," said Fernando, explaining that she was also unable to access YouTube and Instagram.

"I’m hearing reports that they’ve shut down Facebook and WhatsApp so that makes sense as I have had friends in London trying to contact me through both and I can’t see them or message anybody on either Facebook or WhatsApp.”

The blocking of multiple social media platforms came as the Sri Lankan government attempted to clamp down on the circulation of misinformation during and after the attacks that injured hundreds across the country. While the block was widely reported, some users on social media said they were still able to communicate with friends and family on apps such as Snapchat and WhatsApp.

While Viber did not immediately comment on the block, the platform tweeted soon after the attacks, offering support to “everyone in Sri Lanka” and encouraging users to “be responsible and rely on updates from official and trusted sources.”

Sanjana Hattotuwa, a senior researcher at Centre for Policy Alternatives in Colombo is monitoring social media, particularly Facebook and Twitter, for fake news, misinformation and incitement of hate or violence.

He said there is significant amount of misinformation on today’s death toll and those who were injured. Unverified information on perpetrators were spreading rapidly in the Sinhala language on Facebook and Twitter. He cited two instances which were being shared widely. One was an Indian media report attributing the attack to Muslim suicide bombers and the other was a tweet from a minister about an intelligence report warning of an attack.

Hattotuwa has asked users to flag such content directly to him. “There are new Twitter accounts popping up putting out unverified information. There are Facebook posts which violate the guidelines through either intent or are graphic in nature,” he said. He is flagging them directly to Facebook and Twitter for immediate action. He said the two companies are acting on and are on “high alert.” To curtail the flow of rumors on the ground, the government has shut down Facebook and WhatsApp.

The Sri Lankan government has taken steps to shut down social media platforms in the past, most recently in March 2018 after communal riots. In relation to the 2018 social media ban, Hattotuwa said he believed that last time the action had mixed results as it came into force too late after the violence had already broken out.

“While a ban on social media helps to contain the spread of rumors, it also hampers efforts by journalists to push back on them,” he said.