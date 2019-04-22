Eight separate bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday left 290 people dead and another 500 hundred injured. A day after the coordinated explosions, which mostly targeted Sri Lanka’s capital city of Colombo, the names and stories of those who died are beginning to trickle out.

The vast majority of the victims were Sri Lankan, many of them Christians who were worshiping at churches in three different cities when bomb blasts at around 8:45 a.m. splintered pews and collapsed ceilings.

[Sri Lanka timeline: How eight explosions wrought devastation on Easter Sunday]

At least one church, St. Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo, is a common tourist destination, as are the three luxury hotels also attacked in Colombo. Sri Lanka officials said 39 of the victims were foreign tourists, and another 28 were wounded.

They included the children of Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen, who owns international clothing chain Bestseller, is the largest private landowner in Britain and is the largest single shareholder for the popular clothing brand Asos.

Povlsen and his family were visiting Sri Lanka for the Easter holiday, the BBC reported. Three of his four children were killed in the bombing attacks, a Bestseller spokesman told BBC.



The Bestseller company owner Anders Holch Povlsen and his wife Anne at a 2018 birthday celebration in Denmark. (Ritzau Scanpix/Jonas Olufson via REUTERS)

“Unfortunately, we can confirm the reports,” the spokesman said. “We ask you to respect the privacy of the family and we therefore have no further comments.”

Sri Lankan news outlet Hiru News reported that celebrity chef Shantha Mayadunne and her daughter were also killed in the explosions. The women and their family were eating Easter breakfast in a restaurant in the upscale Shangri-La hotel in Colombo Sunday morning when the bombs detonated.

Just before the explosion, Mayadunne’s daughter, Nisanga Mayadunne, posted a photo of their family at the table and captioned it: “Easter breakfast with the family.”

Easter breakfast with family 😊 Posted by Nisanga Mayadunne on Saturday, April 20, 2019

Shantha Mayadunne was the first chef to have a live TV cooking show in Sri Lanka, ABC Australia reported. She published two books and taught cooking classes and workshops.