

People who live near a church that was attacked Easter Sunday take cover as members of the Sri Lankan military try to defuse a suspected bomb before it exploded in Colombo on April 22. (Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters)

Sri Lankans did not invent suicide bombing, but this deadly method of attack was an all too gruesome staple of the country for decades.

This type of violence made its return to Sri Lanka on Sunday when seven suicide bombers are believed to have carried out attacks on churches and hotels that claimed the lives of 290 and wounded several hundred more.

The explosions were the deadliest violence in the capital city of Colombo since 1996, the year that an explosion at Sri Lanka’s central bank killed almost 100. That attack was carried out by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, otherwise known as the Tamil Tigers — a separatist group which, for decades, fought for an independent Tamil nation. They made suicide bombing a trademark of their fight.

The Tamil Tigers fought for ethnic and national, not religious, reasons; in fact, some Tamil Tigers were Christian. Sunday’s attacks, which targeted churches on what is traditionally the holiest day of the year for Christians, seemed to be religiously motivated. And while the Tamil Tigers focused on the Sri Lankan state and society, some of Sunday’s blasts went off at hotels, suggesting foreign tourists were a target.

[Sri Lanka's long, tragic history of violence]

The tactic of turning a human into a weapon has been used at least since the days of the Russian Empire. In 1881, Ignaty Grinevitsky, a member of the terrorist organization People’s Will, had planned, with a colleague, to throw a bomb at the czar, Alexander II. That bomb damaged the carriage, and the other man was arrested, but Grinevitsky was able to take a bomb closer to Alexander, killing the imperial leader — and himself.

During World War II, in a far more organized fashion than People’s Will, imperial Japan used suicide bombers known as kamikaze pilots to intentionally crash their planes into Allied ships.

But it was in the 1980s in Lebanon that suicide bombing as a phenomenon really began. In 1983, a suicide bomber drove a truck into a U.S. Marine base in Lebanon, killing 241 U.S. military personnel.

As it happened, there were several Tamil Tigers who were training in Hezbollah terrorist camps in Lebanon at the time. Four years later, in July 1987, the Lebanon attack was essentially copycatted. A single driver, known as Captain Miller, drove a truck with explosives into a military base in Sri Lanka. The base had originally been a school near Nelliady, in Tamil territory, and the Tamil Tigers were determined to retake it from Sri Lankan forces. Some 20 to 40 people are thought to have been killed in the attack, which ultimately established Captain Miller as a Tamil hero.

“The Tamil Tigers were the world’s leader in suicide terrorism from 1980 to 2003, carrying out more attacks than any Islamic group,” Robert Pape, a professor of political science at the University of Chicago, told The Washington Post. In 2009, Pape said he counted 273 people whom he could verify killed themselves carrying out suicide attacks for the Tamil Tigers, more than Hamas had during “the life of their suicide campaigns” by about 130.

The Tamil Tigers acknowledged carrying out 147 suicide attacks, according to a report by Action on Armed Violence, which conducts research on and advocacy work to reduce global armed violence. (In 2000, Rohan Gunaratna, a security studies expert, estimated that there had been 168 since 1983). Deadly attacks carried out by Tamil Tigers took the lives of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 and Sri Lanka president Ranasinghe Premadasa in 1993.

The Tamil Tigers also pioneered the coordinated use of multiple suicide bombers at a single target. “They had a group of the Black Tigers that were especially proficient at these multiple coordinated attacks,” said Pape, author of “Dying to Win: The Strategic Logic of Suicide Terrorism.”

The Black Tigers, Pape said, can be thought of as one might the special forces in that they achieved a level of prestige within the Tamil Tigers. The founder and leader of the Tigers, Velupillai Prabhakaran, famously had dinner with suicide bombers before they were sent off on their deadly missions. He celebrated the day of Captain Miller’s attack as Heroes Day.

“The reason that suicide terrorism is so prominent,” Pape said, “is that once the tactic began to be used, terrorist leaders realized right away that suicide bombing scares the target audience like no other attack does.”