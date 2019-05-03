

John Oliver attends The Natural Resources Defense Council “Night of Comedy” Benefit on April 30, 2019 in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty)

TOKYO — Watch out John Oliver. A “man-size 0-year-old fairy baby” is out to get you. Or to put it another way, Chiitan, a giant otter with a turtle for a hat, is training for a no holds barred match.

Confused? Perhaps this short film will help.

No? Ok. John Oliver explains it all far better than The Washington Post ever could.

Up to speed? Japanese people are crazy about mascots, or yuru-chara, and everything from cities to museums, products to the police, sports teams to the military and prisons have their own, very cute, mascots. And then this “unhinged, psychotic, unsanctioned” Japanese otter came along, and now he’s bruising for a showdown with the British comedian, for stealing his best friend.

I'm in a public beef with an unsanctioned Japanese otter. I needed this. https://t.co/z7Yd7izRxY — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) April 22, 2019

Or to explain it slightly more fully: the city of Susaki had a mascot named Shinjo-kun, a “magnificent otter with a ramen dish as a hat,” as Oliver describes him. And it also had a real otter named Chiitan as its honorary tourism ambassador. And of course the real otter had its own mascot too, the self described “fairy baby” Chiitan with a turtle for a hat.

“The point is there are three otters, two of which are named Chiitan, and the mascot Chiitan was never formally affiliated with the city of Susaki. It’s that simple,” Oliver explains.

Then Chiitan the mascot went rogue, performing stunts that saw him disowned by the city, but winning a legion of followers on social media.

Like this.

Or this.

Essentially, John Oliver became a fan. And made a mascot of his own, named Chiijohn, who traveled to Susaki and fell in love, not with Chiitan, but with Shinjo-kun. Chiijohn now resides in the port city.

Goodnight from Chiijohn and his new best friend, @shinjokun_info! pic.twitter.com/xim1h0qlrv — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) April 22, 2019

All of this left Chiitan unhappy and challenging Oliver to a “no holds barred match” and to explode through tables (a reference to another Oliver piece about WWE wrestling), prompting the comedian to quip “I’m in a public beef with an unsanctioned Japanese otter. I needed this.”

Susaki, with an aging population of 20,000 people, is not quite sure whether to laugh or cry.

The small Japanese port (see their PR video here) had initially embraced Chiitan, and often let him pose for photos with Shinjo-kun — until he started taking things in a distinctly edgy direction by lampooning the whole super-cutesy yuru-chara phenomenon.

According to the New York Times, the city received more than 100 complaints about his behavior, especially about some of his more dangerous stunts, like twirling a motorized weed cutter around his head. Children, we are told, are some of Chiitan’s biggest fans.

The city’s mayor Kosaku Kusunose announced in February that he had asked the company behind Chiitan to suspend its activities, reportedly claiming copyright infringement.

Later that month, TV Tokyo said it had suspended a planned “Fairy Chiitan” cartoon anime show because of the dispute, while the SEGA Games company also canceled plans to collaborate with Chiitan in an online game.

Shinjo-kun, meanwhile, is no slouch himself. He actually won a nationwide yuru-chara contest in 2016 from among 1,400 entrants, and the controversy has won him not only the love of Chiijohn, but also fans from all over Japan. Anime shows featuring Shinjo-kun are reportedly set to air in Japan, China, Taiwan and Hong Kong in the fall. On Valentine’s day Shinjo-kun cried tears of joy after receiving more than 200 gifts from well-wishers, more than twice as many as last year.

And there’s money in it too, quite aside from the potential tourist boon. Susaki’s tax revenue reportedly rose threefold after Shinjo-kun’s 2016 championship win — in a system meant to redress imbalances, people in Japan are entitled to pay 10 percent of their local taxes to any jurisdiction of their choosing, and many are now choosing Susaki.

He’s been DJ-ing, and also doing a fair Freddie Mercury impersonation.

But happy as we are to see Shinjo-kun prospering, The Post’s Tokyo bureau still knows who we are rooting for. And, no, it’s not Mr. British birb, as he now calls Oliver (you’ll have to watch the video to understand that running joke).

If this battle royale ever takes place, our money is on Chiitan, who after all plays around super-actively every day.

Akiko Kashiwagi contributed to this report.