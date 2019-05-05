

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn is carried by royal guards on a palanquin during a May 5, 2019, procession in Bangkok as part of his coronation ceremonies. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

As part of his three-day coronation, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn was carried through Bangkok in a royal procession on Sunday.

The 66-year-old king was carried by 16 men. He wore gold-embroidered clothes and the very same hat that his father wore when he was sworn in about seven decades ago, according to Reuters.



Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's palanquin was carried by 16 men during his procession in Bangkok on May 5, 2019. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

His father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, died in 2016; Vajiralongkorn’s coronation was originally held off because of the official mourning period, though no reason was given for the extended delay.

The 16 men carrying the king swapped out along the way during Sunday’s procession, which involved more than 1,300 personnel.



The king's procession in Bangkok on May 5, 2019, involved more than 1,300 personnel. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Vajiralongkorn’s four-mile procession was intended to pay homage at three Buddhist temples and to see his subjects, who came out in yellow, the color associated with the king.



An aerial view of the crowds watching the coronation procession of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok on May 5, 2019. (Thai Tv Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

The government said 200,000 people were expected have lined the procession route. The weekend’s ceremonies and festivities cost $31.4 million. They began Saturday, when the king put the 16-pound Great Crown of Victory on his head and declared he would reign with righteousness.

The new king, who is now Rama X, the 10th king of the Chakri dynasty, was educated in Britain and Australia. He became the official heir to the throne in 1972 — and the world’s richest monarch in 2018 when he signed the family’s $30 billion fortune over to himself.

Also Sunday, the king bestowed new ranks and titles to some members of the royal family.



Queen Suthida watches as King Maha Vajiralongkorn offers food to a monk during a coronation ceremony in the Grand Palace in Bangkok on May 5, 2019. (Thai Royal Household Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)

He was joined by Queen Suthida, a former flight attendant whom Vajiralongkorn brought on as his bodyguard and made a full general. The king announced just days ahead of the coronation that he had married Suthida and made her queen. It was not, at the time, known whether she would play a role in the coronation.

It is the fourth marriage for the king, who has had three divorces. He has a daughter from his first marriage, five from his second (four of whom aren’t recognized by the palace, the marriage having ended acrimoniously) and one from his third marriage, which ended in 2014. Various relatives of his third ex-wife were charged under Thailand’s harsh lèse-majesté laws, which make it illegal to insult the king, even if he is a former in-law.

The coronation comes at a confused time in Thai politics. Elections were held in March for the first time since the military took power in 2014, but the country still doesn’t have a government, leading some to wonder whether the military’s promise to return the country to democratic rule was a hollow one.