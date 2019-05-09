

A police officer stands next to the crime scene after Argentine Congressman Hector Olivares was injured and his adviser, Miguel Yadon. was killed in an attack near the National Congress in Buenos Aires. (Agustin Marcarian/Reuters)

Argentine lawmaker Hector Olivares and his adviser and friend Miguel Marcelo Yadón, were walking side-by-side on a sidewalk near Argentina’s National Congress in Buenos Aires on Thursday morning when gunmen ambushed them.

Olivares, 61, was struck three times, according to Argentine media, and is in serious condition at a nearby hospital. Yadón was struck five times and killed.

Security footage released by the Argentine government in the aftermath of the unusual attack shows a confusing scene.

Although both men fall to the ground, one then rises and seems to be trying to find his way to the street to seek assistance. At the same time, two people emerge from the car where the shots appeared to have originated. One crosses the street and continues on foot, and the other gets back into the vehicle.

It was morning in Buenos Aires, and there was already light traffic, but only one bicyclist stops to speak with the victim closest to the street. The car lingers at the scene, even after the bicyclist appears, before slowly pulling away. Argentine authorities have already recovered the vehicle they said was used in the shooting, Reuters reported.

Such explicit political violence is rare in Argentina. Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said Thursday’s attack was “mafia-style.”

She told reporters in Buenos Aires that “there is progress in the investigation” and that Yadón, not Olivares, appeared to have been the target.

AFP reported that Olivares belongs to the criminal legislation committee in parliament, where he worked on a project focused on soccer-related violence. But Bullrich said “the objective was Yadón.” The two men reportedly lived together.

Héctor Lencinas, a spokesman for Olivares, told reporters in Buenos Aires that they have “never received any threats of any type in the office.”

“It’s an open office where everyone is welcomed,” he said, according to Agence France-Presse.

