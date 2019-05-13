

Thousands of Polish nationalists march to the U.S. Embassy, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Czarek Sokolowski)

BERLIN — When President Trump addressed the Polish people during a key speech in Warsaw on July 6, 2017, his remarks ticked all the boxes the country’s powerful far-right deemed to be important.

“The fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive. Do we have the confidence in our values to defend them at any cost? Do we have enough respect for our citizens to protect our borders? Do we have the desire and the courage to preserve our civilization in the face of those who would subvert and destroy it?," Trump said in Warsaw, Poland’s capital.

During his speech, the crowd cheered while waving U.S. and Polish flags, and a live TV camera panned onto a Confederate flag. By the time Trump was done, Poland’s far-right was ecstatic.



President Trump gestures before delivering a speech at Krasinski Square, Warsaw, Poland, July 6, 2017. (Szilard Koszticsak)

Two years on, enthusiasm for Trump has turned into outright anger among these same nationalists.

On Saturday, thousands of far-right activists and supporters marched to the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw to protest against a law signed by Trump last year — the Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today Act — that aims to help Jews seek compensation for property lost during the Holocaust.

The law only requires State Department officials to provide updates on restitution and does not punish failure by foreign officials to facilitate such compensation. But Poland’s governing right-wing Law and Justice party has long argued that the country was a victim of the Nazis, that Poles bear no responsibility for the Holocaust and that Poland should be compensated itself instead of having to compensate others.

For Trump, who has both portrayed himself as a friend of Israel and of the Polish right-wing government, the Polish anti-U.S. protests could become a case study on the risks of global collaboration between nationalist movements. Whereas Trump’s 2017 Warsaw speech was seen as symbolizing the ascent of “nationalist internationalism” at the time, Saturday’s mass rally in the same city proved its limits.

Historians agree that Poland — Europe’s center of Jewish life prior to the Holocaust — suffered immensely under Nazi occupation and that Nazi killing campaigns also targeted millions of Christians and other opponents. Even though many Poles argue that their ancestors’ suffering was never sufficiently acknowledged or compensated, researchers have also maintained that some Poles collaborated with the Nazis.

While differing takes on history explain recent Israeli-Polish confrontations on a diplomatic level, human rights advocates fear that the tensions may have resulted in an increase in anti-Semitic hate speech, too. They say that far-right nationalist groups are exploiting the historic dispute to stir tensions against Jews, which have persisted among some Poles.

Over Easter, for instance, children in the Polish town of Pruchnik were encouraged by their parents to beat and burn a “Judas” effigy, with features that bore strong similarities with stereotypes about Jews, including Orthodox Jewish sidelocks and a large nose.

While the Polish interior minister called the incident “idiotic," government critics say that top officials are indirectly fueling such sentiments. Over the weekend, officials appeared to side with nationalist protesters when they cancelled an Israeli delegation visit planned for Monday, amid speculations that Jewish restitution claims would come up during the talks.

“Americans only think about Jewish and not Polish interests,” 22-year-old protester Kamil Wencwel told the Associated Press.

Another protester, according to the news agency, wore a shirt that read: "I will not apologize for Jedwabne.” The town of Jedwabne was the site of a massacre in 1941, in which Jews were murdered by their Polish neighbors.

The incident has remained a dark stain in Polish history and a point of contention whenever claims of Polish involvement in Nazi crimes were raised. Poles from across the political spectrum condemned then-President Barack Obama, after he spoke of a “Polish death camp" in 2012, instead of the wording strongly encouraged by Polish officials: “Nazi camp.”

Obama’s rhetoric and other, similar examples resulted in a new law passed by the Polish parliament last year, that criminalized references to Polish guilt in Nazi atrocities in certain cases.

But the populist move soon turned out to be an obstacle to another populist promise of Poland’s far-right: to convince the U.S. government to open a military base in the country and to counter Russia.



Polish Army soldiers take part in rehearsal before the 'Strong in Alliance' military parade in Warsaw, Poland, April 28, 2019. The parade marked the 20th anniversary of Poland's membership in NATO and the 15th anniversary of Poland's joining the European Union. (Radek Pietruszka/EPA-EFE/REX)

The State Department soon afterward emerged as a powerful critic of the new legislation, siding with fierce criticism coming from Israel.

“One cannot change history, and the Holocaust cannot be denied,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early last year.

After months of gradual backtracking, the law was largely walked back last summer, and the Polish government later reconciled with Trump when it offered to name a possible U.S. military base after him.

But the backtracking infuriated some far-right voters, who perceived the U.S. and Israeli pressure as meddling in domestic politics. Its lasting impact was on display on Saturday, in a rally one Polish human rights advocate called "probably the biggest openly anti-Jewish street demonstration in Europe in recent years.”

