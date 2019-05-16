

A Huawei security guard stands outside a gate at the sprawling Ox Horn Research and Development campus on April 24 in Dongguan, near Shenzhen, China. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

In Dongguan, China, on a serene, tree-lined path under a large bridge, employees of the tech giant Huawei ride along on colorful, tandem bicycles.

They’re at the Ox Horn Research and Development campus, a newly constructed property near the city of Shenzhen with space enough for tens of thousands of Huawei staff. The campus design drew inspiration from around the world, with 12 sections based on architectural traditions from different countries, including France and Italy. There are even reproductions of major European historical sites, like Versailles.

Images from the expanding campus, taken by Getty photographer Kevin Frayer last month, capture a glimpse into life for Huawei’s employees in the wake of renewed controversy over the tech company in recent months.



Huawei workers leave at the end of the workday at the new sprawling Ox Horn Research and Development campus. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



A replica of Versailles is seen in the Paris area of Huawei's new Ox Horn Research and Development campus. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, the U.S. Justice Department charged Huawei with fraud. This week, the Trump administration penalized Huawei by adding the company to the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security’s “Entity List.” As The Washington Post reported, some call the list the “death penalty” because of how hard it makes it for companies to prosper once U.S. firms are discouraged from working with them. The move came after Washington and Beijing failed to reach agreements in trade talks.

Hours later, on Thursday, China’s Foreign Ministry said two detained Canadians were officially arrested on charges of espionage. The two men have been held in Chinese detention since December, and were detained shortly after Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in a Canadian airport on a U.S. request, amid accusations she violated U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Below are some snapshots from inside Ox Horn, from desk naps and ping-pong to boating on the sprawling grounds’ river ways and selfies in front of its reproductions of famous landmarks.



A member of Huawei's reception staff stands behind the desk at the Cyber Security Lab. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



A Huawei reception employee walks by a display for facial recognition cameras at the company's Bantian campus. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



Huawei workers eat a subsidized lunch in one of many large cafeterias at the company's Bantian campus. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



A worker in Huawei's Cybersecurity Lab works on his computer. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



A Huawei engineer opens the door a server unit to display during an organized tour at the Cybersecurity Lab of the company's production campus. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



Huawei workers from the Public Affairs and Communications department take part in a training session at Huawei University at the company's Bantian campus. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



Workers are seen on the production line at Huawei's production campus. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



Huawei workers relax at the end of the workday. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



A Huawei engineer displays parts in the research and development area of the Bantian campus. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



Huawei workers play a 'team building' game at the end of the lunch break. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



A worker cleans a waterway at Huawei's Ox Horn Research and Development campus. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



A Huawei employee watches a program on his smartphone as he rests at his cubicle during lunch break, which is known to be common practice in many workplaces in China. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



Huawei employees play basketball at a recreation area in staff housing at the end of the workday at the Bantian campus. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)