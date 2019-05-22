

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden interacts with a supporter during a campaign stop at the Community Oven restaurant in Hampton, N.H., on May 13. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Over the weekend, former vice president Joe Biden asked a crowd of supporters at a campaign rally whether the United States is a nation that embraces “dictators and tyrants like Putin and Kim Jong Un.” The crowd roared “No!” as Biden responded: “We don’t! But Trump does.”

That, um, didn’t go over so well in Pyongyang, where North Korea’s state-run news agency responded this week by calling Biden “a fool of low IQ.”

"What he uttered is just sophism of an imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being, let alone a politician,” the news agency said, according to the AP.

The insult could have been worse.

In 2017, after Trump said Washington would “totally destroy North Korea” if it had to, Kim responded by calling him a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”

“Imbecile bereft of elementary quality” is no “dotard,” but it’s pretty close.

As The Washington Post broke down for readers at the time, Oxford defines the term “dotard” as “an old person, especially one who has become weak or senile.” And Merriam-Webster said the insult originally meant “imbecile,” back when it was first used some 700 years ago.

Biden, who is leading in early polling, has “gone reckless and senseless, seized by ambition for power,” the article published by the news agency said. If he thinks he is the most popular candidate, the news agency said, then that’s “enough to make a cat laugh.”

Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But even if North Korea is content to fling barbs now, it could relent later. Shortly after calling Trump a dotard, Kim’s camp agreed to meet with Trump for historic nuclear negotiations, although those talks collapsed in Vietnam in February.

Read more

Protesters clash with police after Indonesian president’s reelection, leaving 6 dead

Japan to the world: Call him Abe Shinzo, not Shinzo Abe

Iranian children are dancing to pop music and the government is furious