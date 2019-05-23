

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gets into a vehicle at Downing Street in London, Britain, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

If you looked at a British newspaper front page on Thursday, you would get the impression of a political apocalypse — at least if you’re a fan of Prime Minister Theresa May.

“TEARESA,” The Sun newspaper writes, illustrated with a photo of an emotional May in the back seat of her car.

“TEARS IN THE BACK SEAT 2,” is the Daily Mirror’s version of events, a clear reference to former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s tearful departure after being ousted in 1990.

MIRROR: Tears in the back seat 2 #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/OYNfOUjr5D — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 22, 2019

In the late evening hours on Wednesday, House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom quit the government cabinet in another blow to the troubled prime minister.

While there is no evidence to substantiate rumors that May’s downfall would happen today, the next hours may still be fateful for her future.

[Theresa May holds on, but House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom resigns]

But British broadcasters have to be careful this week what to say on air. While there is not quite a total news blackout, there is less reporting than one would expect on such a day because some related analysis may be difficult to report for broadcast journalists.

This is because one of the most fateful weeks in recent British political history coincides with yet another politically fateful week for the future of the European Union. About 400 million Europeans across the E.U. are eligible to vote in European Parliament elections. Not everyone is voting at the same time. On Sunday, for instance, it will be the Germans’ turn. Today, it’s the turn of a nation that doesn’t even want to be in the club of E.U. member states anymore: Britain.

After a chaotic exit from the exit in March, British lawmakers struggled to agree on how exactly they would like to leave. Many blame May for failing to consult them over the last two years and for pushing them to agree to her deal, which a majority of MPs say is deeply flawed.

That’s why they want May to go.

But that’s also why British broadcasters could run into some difficulties.

Given that Brits are heading to E.U. polls today, strict reporting laws are taking effect. “There will be no coverage of the election campaign on polling day, from 00.30 until polls close at 22.00 on TV, radio or bbc.co.uk,” the BBC states on its website.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg already said goodbye (“in theory”) to her Twitter followers on Wednesday night, adding “that’s more or less it from me” until the restrictions end.

In weirdness of all of this, once polls open tmrw we can report v little of what’s going on .... so that’s more or less it from me til 10pm tmrw - in theory ! — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) May 22, 2019

The BBC did not ignore questions over May’s future this morning. On its website, the broadcaster maintained election rules do “not mean that other politics, for instance, what happens in Parliament or political events generally, cannot be covered appropriately.”

But some restrictions will remain in place until Sunday, when polls have closed across the continent, even though newspapers and most websites are not impacted by those rules.

“Whilst the polls are open throughout Europe, it is a criminal offence to broadcast anything about the way in which people have voted in that election or to forecast the election result, which includes how a particular party or candidate may have fared, based on how people have voted,” the BBC’s guidelines state.

That means, if May’s opponents changed existing rules to topple her or if she resigned herself — citing potentially devastating results for her Conservative Party in the European elections — the BBC, theory, might not be able to report on those reasons. If politicians said anything along those lines live on air, they may have to be cut off until Sunday, The Guardian newspaper reported.

In comparison to the United States, British TV on election days is relatively boring. News anchors will pretty much say: The vote is happening — and now, the weather.

The idea is that last-minute scandals or developments could swing a vote, without giving journalists proper time to investigate the stories or politicians time to react. Then-FBI Director James Comey’s announcement of a reopened Clinton email probe days ahead of the election proved that the British may have a point here.

Britain also isn’t the only country with such restrictions. France, for instance, has a similar rule that takes effect 44 hours before legislative or presidential elections. During those two days, French media outlets are banned from covering “electoral propaganda,” but that could include anything from statements from candidates to electoral polls.

It’s a rule that’s designed to preserve the integrity of elections. But today, British broadcasters may be forced to push the limits of those rules until 10 p.m.

In a polarized Britain, many might have made up their minds before then, anyway.

Read more:

Milkshake-wielding protesters trap Nigel Farage on his Brexit bus

Theresa May holds on, but House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom resigns