

Larry the Downing Street cat sits under President Trump's armored limousine on Tuesday. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

One beast under another triggered a diplomatic incident in London.

Larry the Downing Street cat, perhaps the most famous executive feline since Socks, took shelter from the rain under President Trump’s armored limousine nicknamed “the Beast” — and refused to move, NBC reporter Bill Neely said Tuesday on Twitter.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Larry’s presence halted Trump’s movement during his tenuous three-day visit to the United Kingdom. Earlier, the cat appeared in a photo of Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May in front of 10 Downing Street.



Larry the Cat, left. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

This is not Larry’s first rodeo. He has been a fixture around No. 10 since 2011, when he was brought in to hunt rats after one scurried outside during a live BBC broadcast, The Washington Post’s Karla Adam reported.

Larry’s influence loomed large on social media, and he temporarily stole the spotlight from Trump’s visit, which has included protests using the diaper-clad “baby Trump” inflatable balloon.

“BREAKING: anti-Trump demonstrators fail to stop ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ motorcade, but ⁦@Number10cat⁩ does,” the BBC’s Jon Sopel wrote.

