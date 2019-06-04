

Chinese tourists at the New York Stock Exchange. (Mary Altaffer/AP file)

China warned its citizens against traveling to the United States amid what it called “harassment” by U.S. law enforcement and frequent shootings, opening another front in the trade war between the two nations.

The Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism said gun violence, robberies and thefts have become frequent in the United States and that visitors should “fully assess the risk of travel” there. In a separate alert, China’s Foreign Ministry said U.S. law enforcement agencies have been interrogating and interviewing Chinese visitors, the Associated Press reported. Both warnings are active through Dec. 31.

The admonitions came a day after Beijing recommended that Chinese students consider the “risks” of attending college in the United States. Xu Yongji, an official from the Education Ministry, told reporters in Beijing that the Trump administration and Congress have “politicized some normal China-U.S. educational exchanges and cooperation activities.”

The Trump administration has rescinded the visas of some Chinese scholars working on relations between the two countries.

Tensions between China and the United States have been rising, with the Trump administration imposing levies on $250 billion worth of products from China. Beijing has responded with its own tariffs.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet in Japan this month at the Group of 20 summit to discuss an exit strategy from their nations’ trade war.

Fewer Chinese residents have been visiting the United States, with travel from China decreasing by 5.7 percent in 2018, according to the National Travel and Tourism Office. A further decline in Chinese tourism to the United States could be costly to businesses and industries that rely on the $60 billion that visitors from China spend on American services each year.

China issued an earlier travel warning for the United States last year, citing shootings and robberies, as well as high health-care costs. The United States, in return, advised its own citizens not to travel to China.

Anna Fifield and David J. Lynch contributed to this report.

