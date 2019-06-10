Videos taken from a high-rise building in Hong Kong captured the sheer size of the June 9 demonstrations, one of the largest in recent memory. Taken from a position overlooking Causeway Bay, the videos, provided by Reuters, showed hundreds of thousands of protesters gradually filling every inch of square space in the area on a hot and humid Sunday.

The protests were against a proposed extradition law that, if passed, would allow local courts to consider extradition requests from mainland China and other countries. When Hong Kong, a former British territory, was formally reunited with China in 1997, the Sino-British joint declaration gave Hong Kong “executive, legislative and independent judicial power.” But in the past two decades, the haven has rapidly lost its political freedoms. China has been exerting its influence, reaching across the border to abduct dissidents taking refuge in Hong Kong. Many see the passage of the extradition law as a decisive blow against the city’s autonomy.

After the permit for the Sunday demonstrations expired at the stroke of midnight, police used shields and pepper spray to break up the crowds. Hundreds of protesters had been attempting to sit in at the Legislative Council building, and some clashed with authorities.

While police estimated the crowd size at 240,000, march organizers said more than 1 million had gathered, making it the largest assembly in Hong Kong history.

On Monday, Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, said she would not back out of the bill “because of the very important objectives that this bill is intended to achieve.”

“Nobody wants Hong Kong to be a fugitive offenders’ haven,” Lam said.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang, said the Chinese government “will continue to firmly support” Hong Kong officials and the bill.