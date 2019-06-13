

Conservative Party leadership contender and Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid delivers a speech to launch his campaign in London on Wednesday. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

During President Trump’s state banquet with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace earlier this month, some guests refused to attend because of their disagreements with the American leader.

But not everyone who missed the event did so because they turned down an invite. And some aren’t happy about it.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid, a candidate to replace Theresa May as British Prime Minister, said he was not invited at all — and that he isn’t totally sure why.

“I don’t like it,” Javid said in an interview Thursday. “It is odd.”

Why was Home Secretary @sajidjavid not invited to Trump's state banquet? "I don't know... I don't like it" #r4today https://t.co/oleQfouitC pic.twitter.com/XW5nfp2SbJ — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) June 13, 2019

Javid’s complaints about his lack of an invitation carry with them considerable political weight. Javid’s parents come from Pakistan, and he is campaigning to become prime minister. If he succeeds, he will be Britain’s first nonwhite prime minister, as well as the first from a Muslim religious background.

As U.S. president, Trump has waged a war of words with Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London. During his visit to London, he called Khan a “stone cold loser.”

Khan, like Javid, comes from a Muslim religious background, though the two men belong to opposing political parties.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Javid would not say that his family’s background led to him not being invited. Instead, he said that he had asked the prime minister’s office why he was not invited and had been told that home secretaries are not always invited to state banquets.

As home secretary, Javid is responsible for high level matters for England and Wales, including national security and immigration.

It is a Cabinet-level position and one of four Great Offices in State in British politics that are considered the most senior: the other three are the prime minister, the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the foreign secretary.

All of those positions were represented at the banquet, along with lower ranks in May’s parliament. Of the 10 people running to replace May as prime minister, two were present: Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

“My office did ask Number 10, and they said no, so you’d have to ask someone from Number 10 why they made that decision,” Javid told the BBC, referring to the prime minister’s residence, 10 Downing Street.

In a number of visits from nonroyal heads of state, the home secretary has not been present at the banquet. Amber Rudd is not listed as having attended the dinner with the Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos in 2016, nor is Theresa May, then home secretary, listed as attending the state banquet with Chinese President Xi Jinping the year before.

However, Rudd did attend a banquet for King Felipe VI of Spain in 2017. Jacqui Smith, who served as home secretary between 2007 and 2009, wrote on Twitter that she “went to every state banquet for visiting leaders as Home Secretary.”

The Financial Times reports that Downing Street has denied responsibility for Javid’s noninvite, noting that the royal family was ultimately responsible for the guest list, and that neither the White House nor the U.S. Embassy had any say in the guest list.

Last week, the Muslim Council of Britain wrote a letter to May questioning why Javid had not been invited.

“There are fears that our nation is willing to give up on our principles of fairness and equality for all, in order to placate President Trump, even going so far as to exclude our home secretary solely due to his Muslim heritage,” the letter concluded.

When Trump retweeted a message by the British anti-Muslim group Britain First in November 2017, the home secretary was among the first British officials to respond:

So POTUS has endorsed the views of a vile, hate-filled racist organisation that hates me and people like me. He is wrong and I refuse to let it go and say nothing — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) November 29, 2017

Javid did briefly meet Trump during the president’s visit to Britain, talking to him during D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth.

Javid is considered one of the candidates most likely to replace May as prime minister following an internal Conservative Party leadership contest that began this week, though bookmakers are giving him lower odds than both Hunt and Gove, as well as the favorite, former mayor of London and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.