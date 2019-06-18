After unilaterally withdrawing from the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear accord last year, the Trump administration embarked on a “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran that was intended to force Iran to abandon many aspects of its expansive foreign policy in the Middle East.

Instead, it appears to be pushing the region toward fresh conflict.

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Iran that badly damaged the country’s economy. It designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a powerful branch of Iran’s military, a foreign terrorist organization. And more recently, Washington canceled waivers for countries to buy Iranian oil without U.S. penalty.

Iran responded to this increased pressure by threatening to back out of its commitments to the nuclear deal and prevent oil tankers from passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions had been simmering for weeks when a series of explosions damaged two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday in what the United States has insisted were Iranian acts of sabotage. That allegation has been cooly received by many in the international community, including allies of the United States who say they need to see clearer evidence of a link to Tehran. Meanwhile, Washington announced Monday it plans to send around 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East.

Here’s a timeline of how the crisis escalated over the past week:

June 13: Two oil tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman; Pompeo blames Iran

On Thursday, explosions destroyed parts of Japanese and Norwegian-owned tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Washington quickly blamed Iran.

Speaking to reporters that afternoon, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States had intelligence to prove that the attack was carried out by Iran. And he called the attack “only the latest in a series of attacks instigated by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its surrogates against American and allied interests.”

Pompeo went on to describe five incidents between mid-May and mid-June that he said the United States had determined were part of “an unacceptable campaign of escalating tension by Iran.” The list included attacks on four commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, armed drone attacks on oil pipelines in Saudi Arabia, a rocket landing near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, a car bomb claimed by the Taliban that wounded four U.S. service members and killed four Afghans in Kabul and a missile that struck the arrivals terminal of a Saudi airport. The claim Iran was behind the attack in Kabul puzzled regional experts who said it would be highly unusual for Iran to launch an attack on U.S. forces in the Afghan capital.

That evening, United States Central Command released video it claimed proved Iran was involved in the explosions. As The Post’s Anne Gearan and Carol Morello reported, the U.S. military says the grainy video “shows a small Iranian ship sidling up to a damaged tanker and people on the smaller vessel removing an unexploded mine from the larger ship’s hull.”

June 14: Owner of Japanese tanker offers a different account; Washington weighs response

On Friday, Pentagon officials huddled to determine their response to what they saw as a brazen Iranian attack on the two oil tankers and weighed sending thousands of troops to the region.

Meanwhile, American allies expressed concern that Washington was jumping to conclusions over who was behind the tanker attacks. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called the video footage “not enough.”

“We can understand what is being shown, sure, but to make a final assessment, this is not enough for me,” he told reporters in Oslo.

June 15: UAE calls earlier attack ‘state-sponsored’

On Saturday, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan said his own government had determined a May attack on vessels off his country’s coast was “state-sponsored,” but he stopped short of saying which country was responsible.

June 16: Pompeo says ‘no doubt’ Iran behind tanker explosions

On Sunday, Pompeo appeared on CBS and Fox News, where he said that there was “no doubt” that Iran was behind the explosions in the Gulf of Oman.

“The intelligence community has lots of data, lots of evidence,” he said. He also doubled down on the claim that Iran was involved in the Taliban-claimed attack in Kabul.

Earlier in the day, Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq al-Awsat released an interview with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in which he said he believed Iran was behind the attack. He said Saudi Arabia does not want war with Iran but “will not hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, sovereignty and vital interests.”

June 17: Iran threatens to speed up uranium production as E.U. urges restraint

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran agreed to significantly reduce its uranium enrichment program, cutting its centrifuges from 19,000 to 6,000 and its already enriched uranium from 10,000 kilograms to 300. But on Monday, Iran said that in 10 days it would surpass the previously imposed 300 kilogram limit, alarming Washington and its allies. (My colleague Rick Noack breaks down the details of the 2015 deal in this helpful explainer.)

European leaders urged calm on Monday, with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini saying that “Iran has been compliant with its nuclear commitment as we had expected it to be." She said the E.U. will wait for a report from the International Atomic Energy Agency before taking action.

“The maximum restraint and wisdom should be applied,” Mogherini said, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Vasily Nebenzia, Russian ambassador to the United Nations, accused Washington of “aggressive, accusatory rhetoric and artificially fueling anti-Iranian sentiment.”

After Iran announced its stockpile of enriched uranium will grow beyond earlier agreed-upon limits, the Pentagon announced plans to send around 1,000 more troops to the Middle East “for defensive purposes to address air, naval, and ground-based threats

Read more

Iran threatens to increase enriched-uranium stockpile beyond limits set by nuclear deal in 10 days

Trump administration steps up efforts to show Iran carried out tanker attacks

Iran frees U.S. resident Nizar Zakka from prison, hands him to Lebanese officials