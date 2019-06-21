Several international airlines said on Friday they had begun diverting flights to avoid some of the airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, where Iran shot down a U.S. drone a day earlier. The incident sparked concerns over a military escalation, as President Trump initially ordered a retaliatory attack against Iran, even though he later called it off.

The downing of the U.S. military surveillance drone by Iran occurred in airspace frequently used for international flights and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said there “were numerous civil aviation aircraft operating in the area at the time of the intercept.” Several leading airlines, including Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad, are headquartered near the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid concerns that possible future strikes could accidentally hit and down commercial aircraft, the FAA issued an emergency order for the region, citing the possibility of “miscalculation or misidentification.” The order only bans U.S. carriers from the area and does not force foreign carriers to take action, but the agency’s advice is also often heeded abroad.

An independent safety guidance company, OPSGROUP, was more explicit, writing: “The threat of a civil aircraft shootdown in southern Iran is real.” Dutch airline KLM, Singapore and Malaysia Airlines, Germany’s Lufthansa, Emirates, Fly Dubai and Australia’s Qantas were among the carriers that subsequently said they would divert flights until further notice.

The warnings on Friday were a stark reminder of the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine, in which 298 people were killed. Five years after the Kuala Lumpur-bound flight was shot down, Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday named four suspects believed to be responsible for the incident — an announcement that served as a reminder of the risks of operating flights over conflict zones. The Dutch-led investigation concluded that the missile system used to down MH17 was moved into eastern Ukraine from Russia and may have accidentally targeted the commercial flight. Forces on the ground, the investigators concluded, may have mistaken MH17 for a Ukrainian military plane.

On Friday, safety guidance company OPSGROUP compared the Russian missile system that was used to down MH17 to the system that brought down the U.S. surveillance drone on Thursday. “Any error in that system could cause it to find another target nearby - another reason not to be anywhere near this part of the Straits of Hormuz,” the company warned.

Thursday’s incident and the varying responses from global airlines highlighted an ongoing debate over the lessons that should be learned out of the MH17 downing, five years on.

Some safety analysts have argued that flights over conflict zones or areas where conflict may be likely should be entirely banned to avoid an MH17 repeat. Individual countries can already close parts of their own airspace and regional bodies like the FAA are able to exert such influence over carriers based in their own jurisdiction. But so far, there is no body with the authority to do so globally.

There also remains disagreement over what exactly constitutes a conflict that requires immediate action. The most expansive definition would see large parts of the airspace over the Middle East and parts of Africa banned. Airlines have countered that case-by-case decisions remain their preferred option.

Besides the Dutch-led efforts to establish responsibility for the downing, a separate Dutch body was tasked after the 2014 incident with examining how airlines’ decision-making process on costly diversions could be improved to provide maximum safety.



Debris of the Boeing 777, Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which crashed while flying over the eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk, Ukraine, July 17, 2014. (Alyona Zykina/EPA-EFE/REX)

The Dutch Safety Board eventually issued 11 recommendations, including an encouragement to “to share more information about conflicts that pose a risk to civil aviation.”

In a follow-up report published in February, the Safety Board acknowledged global improvement and wrote that “stakeholders no longer assume that open airspace over a conflict zone actually guarantees safe passage. Airlines are taking a more structured approach to analyzing the risks and uncertainties, scaling up to a higher risk level at an earlier stage.” Global airlines now regularly look for advice from U.S. authorities, but also from French, German and British officials, to divert their flights.

But Thursday’s drone downing and the subsequent responses revealed lingering vulnerabilities. The FAA had already issued a warning over flights in the region a month ago, citing the potential risk of Iranian antiaircraft missiles, but Lufthansa, Qantas and KLM were still operating flights in the area by early Thursday.

Other airlines continued to operate in the area even on Friday, according to Reuters — a situation that echoed the different assessments airlines reached during the eastern Ukraine conflict in 2014.

British Airways and Qantas were among the airlines that had avoided the area for months by July 17, 2014 citing safety risks. Malaysia Airlines had come to a different conclusion.

