

Children play and cool off in the fountain of Andre Citroen square in Paris. (Thibault Camus/AP)

Forget your exams, go to the pool and make sure to eat. That’s the message French authorities are urgently sending residents, and not just for joie de vivre — but as a matter of life or death.

As a massive heat wave bears down on Europe in the coming days, France is hoping to avoid the devastating death toll it suffered in 2003, during the hottest spell in centuries. That July and August, an estimated 70,000 people across Europe died from heat-related causes. Around 15,000 of those deaths occurred in France — and in Paris, morgues overflowed with bodies.

The city has since devised plans to avoid such casualties during surges in temperatures, which scientists say are becoming more common in Europe as a result of climate change. Those plans will be put to the test this week, when temperatures across Europe are expected to rise between 20 and 35 degrees Fahrenheit above normal as hot air from deserts in Spain and the Sahara blows northward.



A woman holds a glass of wine as she sits on the banks of the Seine river in Paris on Monday, as temperatures soared. (Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images)



Children cool off in the fountain of the Trocadero, in Paris, on Tuesday. (Thibault Camus/AP)

Temperatures in Germany on Wednesday could smash the existing June record of around 101 degrees Fahrenheit set in Frankfurt in 1947, meteorologists warned. The heat wave is also expected to hit Belgium and Switzerland, and some parts of Sweden and Denmark could see unusually hot days as well.

But the memory of the deadly summer of 2003 weighs most heavily on France, and authorities there have already begun to implement emergency plans.

In France, temperatures from Wednesday through Friday could climb beyond 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). Paris has issued an orange alert — it’s second-highest heat warning — for the city and surrounding area.

Word of the day: “canicule.” Or heatwave in English.

And according to the Weather Bureau: “While we will have almost 40C in Paris, the atmosphere will be so heavy that we will feel the heat as if it were 47C." 🔥😮 pic.twitter.com/2N5fLS64BW — Annette Young (@AnnetteF24) June 24, 2019

Authorities announced a number of measures to keep residents cool, including installing temporary water fountains and three portable pools in high-density neighborhoods, keeping swimming pools open until 10:30 p.m. and even permitting residents to swim in the basin of the Canal de la Villette in northern Paris.

On Sunday, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told Le Journal du Dimanche that 13 large parks will remain open overnight until at least Monday next week, and the city is distributing 5,000 water bottles to the homeless. The city is also improvising misting devices out of fire hydrants and setting up more than 900 “cooling rooms” for residents. And the new la Chappelle shelter for migrants will remain open all week and provide 400 showers per day, Hidalgo said.

“We are ready,” she told JDD.



People wait for the elevator at a retirement home in Souffelweyersheim, eastern France, on Monday, as outdoor temperatures soar. (Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images)



Ice cream is served at a retirement home in Souffelweyersheim, eastern France. (Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images)

The heat particularly threatens children, pregnant women and the elderly, city authorities warn. The city has set up a special phone service for elderly and sick people, and authorities have asked hospitals and retirement homes to be on alert. Older residents left alone made up many of the victims of the 2003 heat crisis.

“As you know, at times like these, sick people, pregnant women, infants and elderly people are the most vulnerable,” French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday. “So we must be vigilant with them and have prevention measures in place in order to intervene as quickly as possible.”

A poster circulated by the regional health agency for Paris warns all residents to drink plenty of water, to refrain from consuming alcohol and to “wet the body” frequently.

Parisians already appear to be heeding the advice. Kids splashed in the Trocadéro fountains by the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday to cool off, and technology stores in Paris offered special sales on fans.

An orange weather warning has been issued for 53 departments in France and it’s only going to get hotter over the next few days. #heatwave #canicule pic.twitter.com/RXSR9AhpFy — Oliver Miočić (@olivermiocic) June 25, 2019

Middle school students are also getting an unexpected reprieve from national exams scheduled for June 27 and 28. The exams, which determine whether students pass the equivalent of the ninth grade, have been postponed until the following week due to the heat, national education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer announced Monday.

The heat wave also coincides with the Women’s World Cup, which France is hosting. Four games are scheduled between Thursday and Saturday, the period when meteorologists predict temperatures will reach their peak. Soccer’s global governing body, FIFA, said it may take heat precautions in the coming days, which could include mandating water breaks or rescheduling games.



Children sit on a low wall near a fountain in Paris on Tuesday. (Thibault Camus/AP)



People cool off in the fountain of the Trocadero in Paris. (Thibault Camus/AP)



A man walks by as tourists take selfies on the French Riviera city of Nice on Monday, as temperatures soar. (Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images)