Models including Kim Kardashian dress in bodysuits from her new clothing line, Kimono. (Vanessa Beecroft/Reuters)

Kim Kardashian West said Monday she will be renaming her new line of slimming underwear initially slated to launch as Kimono, following accusations of cultural appropriation from Japanese social media users and officials.

In tweets Monday, Kardashian West explained that when she launched Kimono, she did so “with the best intentions in mind” and added that she would be renaming her shapewear line in the near future.

Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. pic.twitter.com/IB5cto7Mlj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

“I am always listening, learning and growing — I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me,” she wrote.

“My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core, and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always,” she added.

When Kardashian West announced her new range of slimming undergarments on Twitter last week, it captured the attention of many Japanese social media users who used the hashtag #KimOhNo to express their anger, accusing the designer of disrespecting their culture and appropriating the name of their traditional garment for profit.

Last week Daisaku Kadokawa, the mayor of Kyoto, penned a letter to Kardashian West urging her to rethink the name, explaining that the kimono is a “cherished” part of Japanese culture.

“We think that the names for 'Kimono’ are the asset shared with all humanity who love Kimono and its culture therefore they should not be monopolized,” he wrote.

According to the BBC, Kardashian West trademarked the Kimono brand last year in the United States and also filed trademarks for the names “Kimono Body,” “Kimono Intimates” and “Kimono World.”