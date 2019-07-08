LONDON — Some people find it hard to get motivated on a Monday. Others are already halfway up London’s tallest building by 5 a.m. — seemingly without a rope or harness.

An unidentified climber was spotted scaling the Shard skyscraper on Monday morning, much to the concern of stunned onlookers, who tweeted video from the scene as the man ascended.

In a statement, London’s Metropolitan police service confirmed it was called at 5:15 a.m. local time following reports of a climber scaling the building.

“Emergency services attended and the man went inside the building where he was spoken to by officers. He was not arrested,” the tweet read.

“One person climbing up the outside of the Shard in central London. Two police cars, two ambulances and a drone on the scene,” tweeted another witness from the ground.

While some took to social media to voice their concerns about how the free climber was able to dodge security to climb the glass structure, others seemed to admire the climber’s dedication.

“Who actually has the energy to climb The Shard that early on a Monday morning??” tweeted one user.

The Shard, which is more than 1,000 feet tall, has been a target for fearless free climbers and protesters in the past. In 2013, six Greenpeace activists spent 16 hours climbing the building to protest plans by the Shell oil company to drill in the Arctic. The women used ropes to reach the top and were later arrested and held on suspicion of aggravated trespass, the BBC reported at the time.

Built in 2009, the Shard has 95 floors and offers 360-degree views of the city - although most visitors tend to admire the sights from the inside the building.