The numbers of asylum-seeking migrants arriving at America’s southern border may be dropping, but the political pressure is not. President Trump and his opponents seem to be locked in a weekly struggle over immigration and identity in America. Critics decry the conditions and methods that thousands of migrants have been subjected to at the border. Last week, a Nicaraguan man became the 12th person to die in the custody of U.S. immigration authorities since September.

Trump remains undeterred and is sticking to his hard-line stance. He sees the influx of predominantly Central American migrants as an epochal crisis — and a political opportunity. In rallies, he has sought to rile up a nationalist base with his misleading insistence that his Democratic opponents favor “open borders” and zero enforcement. Even after securing funding from Congress for a raft of border security measures, he has renewed his promise to carry out mass deportations of undocumented migrants living in various parts of the country.

“I don’t know when I leave in the morning if I’ll come home in the night,” said Eva, who arrived illegally 19 years ago from Mexico and whose teenage daughter is a U.S. citizen. “They could come and get me at any time.”

Pediatricians share migrant children's disturbing drawings of their time in US custody https://t.co/p0cDVUvUz8 pic.twitter.com/GRyDVwwYDq — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 4, 2019

Activists and rights groups are preparing to fight back. “Across the United States, volunteers are setting up hotlines so immigrants can report raids, and they are organizing volunteers to fan out to observe arrests and help afterward,” my colleagues reported. “Advocates are promoting videos in multiple languages — including Spanish, Urdu and Russian — that immigrants can watch at home to prepare for the moment an immigration agent knocks on their door. Advocates are teaching immigrants their legal rights in hair salons, supermarkets and church halls. Some are finding places for immigrants to hide.”

More attention is also being paid to the chaotic, miserable situation along the border. Last week, a delegation of Democratic lawmakers described the “horrifying” conditions they encountered in a handful of facilities they toured. The New York Times reported that U.S. authorities had in some instances ignored concerns raised by border agents about the deplorable state of some detention centers, particularly ones hosting unaccompanied migrant children.

“Outbreaks of scabies, shingles and chickenpox were spreading among the hundreds of children who were being held in cramped cells,” the Times reported about a facility in Clint, Tex. “The stench of the children’s dirty clothing was so strong it spread to the agents’ own clothing — people in town would scrunch their noses when they left work. The children cried constantly. One girl seemed likely enough to try to kill herself that the agents made her sleep on a cot in front of them, so they could watch her as they were processing new arrivals.”

Some argue that this may all be by design. “The harsh reality of border enforcement tends to breed callousness and prejudice … unless someone in authority is pushing back hard against that tendency,” wrote conservative Times columnist Ross Douthat. “And it’s plain that Trump’s team doesn’t regard that kind of pushback as a moral obligation, that they are either invested in the idea that cruelty might be a useful deterrent or indifferent to the conditions that visitors to the camps keep uncovering.”

“Just got back from visiting [CBP]. People say that Trump’s policies have failed. I disagree. I think they’re working exactly the way they’re supposed to.



This is exactly what they wanted to happen.



This is not a logistical problem. It is a moral problem.”

- @DiegoBernalTX https://t.co/Hf3qbdCUH4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 4, 2019

After a spike in migrant arrivals in the spring, the Trump administration sought to place the burden of managing the crisis on Mexico. A showdown in early June — triggered by Trump’s threat of sweeping tariffs on Mexican exports — saw Mexico deploy a new national military police force along its own southern border to thin the flow of arrivals from Central America. The Trump administration also unilaterally moved to send many migrants seeking asylum in the United States back to Mexico, a policy that faces legal challenges within the United States.

Central American migrants marooned in Mexico also have to deal with even more egregious conditions than those in the United States and are vulnerable to further exploitation by smugglers and other criminal outfits. Mexican officials admit that many camps and detention centers are “below standards” and that the resources aren’t there to indefinitely manage a huge population of asylum seekers waiting to get a hearing in the United States.

“Is the U.S. overwhelmed? Yes, most probably. Is Mexico overwhelmed? Most certainly,” Martha Bárcena Coqui, the Mexican ambassador in Washington, told Today’s WorldView. “We are trying to give these people the best attention we can, but we are not the richest country in the world.”

Bárcena argues that at the root of present tensions is a social and economic crisis in countries in Central America’s impoverished Northern Triangle — Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. “We have to deal with this aspect of immigration not as a national security issue, but as a humanitarian one,” she said.

“What we are seeing is desperate people taking desperate measures,” Bárcena said. “I think most of the people fleeing their places of origin are doing so because they have lost hope in the future and are in search for a better life.” She pointed to the profound drivers of the crisis, from food insecurity and crop failure in drought-ravaged rural areas of the region to the rampant, lethal criminality of the drug cartels that dominate whole towns and neighborhoods.

“There are some officials that acknowledge very well that the root causes of migration need to be addressed,” said Bárcena, referring to her U.S. interlocutors. “There are some others that may not be so conscious or as committed to that view.”

Rather than tackling Central America’s challenges head-on, Trump has moved to cut development aid to Northern Triangle countries. His opponents are offering direct counter-narratives. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a 2020 presidential candidate, urged a U.S.-led solution to a “hemispheric problem.” Julián Castro, another candidate, unveiled a plan that significantly increases aid to Central America and provides a pathway for 11 million undocumented immigrants already in the country to obtain legal status. He also has proposed largely decriminalizing border crossings — a suggestion, my colleagues reported, that may give Trump more fodder to argue that Democrats are on the side of “illegal aliens.”

Mexico’s top diplomat in the United States laments the polarized state of the debate. “I refuse to use the word ‘aliens,’ ” Bárcena said. “We are not E.T. We are your neighbors to the south. We are people. We are human beings.”

