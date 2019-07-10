

In this Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, file photo, British Ambassador Kim Darroch hosts a National Economists Club event at the British Embassy in Washington. (Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP)

The communications were supposed to be confidential.

Instead, British Ambassador to Washington Kim Darroch’s comments in which he called the Trump administration “inept” were leaked, making his once-private assessment of his host government extraordinarily public.

The fallout was immediate. Trump responded by tweeting that Darroch was “wacky” and “a very stupid guy.” By Wednesday, Darroch had decided that the incident rendered him incapable of carrying out his duties as Britain’s man in Washington, and he resigned.

For diplomats in Washington and elsewhere, the episode served as a reminder that much of what they say and write privately could one day find its way into the public eye. But what has struck veteran foreign affairs professionals as unusual was the public lambasting Trump engaged in after Darroch’s unflattering comments were made public. They wondered how the episode would impact the way ambassadors communicate moving forward.

On Wednesday, Simon McDonald, head of the British diplomatic service, said that “people are shaken by what has happened.”

“The basis on which we have worked all our careers suddenly feels as if it is challenged,” he told Britain’s foreign affairs select committee. “There is a need for reassurance and reflection."

He also said that diplomats need to be able to communicate candidly with their governments at home. “You were simply doing your job,” McDonald told Darroch in response to his resignation letter on Wednesday.

Trump clearly disagreed. He said the White House would no longer work with Darroch, tweeting that he didn’t know him personally, but has “been told he is a pompous fool.” His administration also rescinded Darroch’s invitation to a preplanned dinner on Monday evening.

The situation escalated so intensely that Darroch’s staff feared Trump could go so far as to declare the senior diplomat “persona non grata” and have him removed from the United States.

In London, British Prime Minister Theresa May came to Darroch’s defense on Wednesday, saying that “good government depends on public servants being able to give full and frank advice.”

“I hope the House will reflect on the importance of defending our values and principles, particularly when they are under pressure,” she said.

Current and former diplomats were debating on Wednesday what kind of long-term effect Darroch’s departure could have on the ways in which diplomats communicate back to their home countries, from Washington in particular.

Adam Thomson, a former British diplomat who served as ambassador to the United Nations and NATO, said that “it will certainly have a short-term chilling effect,” but he expects normal reporting to resume within a few days.

“Diplomats from many countries are already careful about what they put in private communications, not because of Donald Trump or even necessarily because of leaks but because of freedom of information legislation which means that they have to assume that pretty much everything they write could find its way into the public domain,” he said.

Darroch’s comments were “absolutely what could have been expected” from a seasoned diplomat, he said, adding he would think that most diplomats representing their countries in Washington “have written the same thing.”

It was the Trump administration’s harsh response that was more unusual, he said.

“Ambassadors to some extent aren’t doing their job unless they are prepared to be reasonably forthright not only to their own authorities but also with their host government,” he said. “But if you have a very sensitive government then there can be unpredictable consequences. It just depends how mature a government wants to be about it.”

