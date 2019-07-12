

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte leaves the stage at the end of the opening ceremony of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on June 23. (Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE/REX)

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte mocked the country of Iceland in a rambling speech Friday, suggesting that people in the small Nordic island nation “go about eating ice” and that they have “no policemen.”

The comments were made during remarks to corrections department officials one day after Iceland led a U.N. resolution that called for an investigation into Duterte’s war on drugs. The resolution was adopted 18-14 in the U.N. Human Rights Council on Thursday.

The Philippine leader suggested in response that Iceland did not understand the issues that the Philippines has with drugs, as its only problem is “ice.”

“What is the problem of Iceland? It’s just ice,” Duterte said Friday in Manila, according to ABS-CBN News. “That’s your problem, you have too much ice, and there is no clear day or night there.”

"You can understand no crime, there is no policeman either and they just go about eating ice,” he continued.

Duterte’s view of Iceland is not fully accurate. The nation is small, with less than 350,000 residents, and it does have a far lower rate of serious crime than the Philippines. The country also lies at a high latitude which makes days long in summer and short in winter.

But Iceland, despite its name, is not a land of ice. The country is unusually temperate for its position just outside the Arctic Circle and traditional local cuisine consists not of frozen water, but fish, lamb and dairy products.

Serious crime is not unheard of in the country, and in 2017, there were 307 policemen in Iceland.

The Icelandic Mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request to comment on Duterte’s remarks.

But the comments about Iceland by Duterte, well known for his outbursts against foreign nations and their leaders, may serve to further highlight the criticism of the Philippines government from the United Nations.

In a statement Thursday, Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson said that the country was glad that its resolution had passed. “It was necessary, in our opinion, because all reports indicate that the human rights situation in the Philippines continues to deteriorate,” he said.

“We are fortunate enough to enjoy human rights in Iceland, which we take for granted,” Thordarson later said in an interview with mbl.is, an Icelandic news organization.

As a result of the resolution, the U.N. high commissioner for Human Rights will prepare a comprehensive report on the Philippines. The resolution called for Philippine government cooperation, “including by facilitating country visits and preventing and refraining from all acts of intimidation or retaliation.”

Iceland joined the Human Rights Council last year after the Trump administration said the United States would leave the body, which resulted in an open seat.

Duterte launched an anti-narcotics campaign in 2016, claiming that the country’s drug abuse problem required a stronger hand. Police say at least 6,600 people connected to the drug trade have been killed since then, though activists say the real number is at least four times that.

Amnesty International released a study Monday that found abuses were rampant and that the campaign had reached “the threshold of crimes against humanity.”

Since entering office in 2016, the 74-year-old Duterte has frequently condemned foreign leader and countries in often-rambling speeches. He has separately called both President Barack Obama and Pope Francis “son of a whore” and told a U.N. human rights expert to “go to hell.”