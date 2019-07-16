A 27-year-old man has confessed to raping and killing a U.S. scientist who was in Crete for a conference, Greek authorities said.

The alleged confession came a week and a half after 59-year-old Suzanne Eaton was reported missing on July 4 by the organizer of the conference — the same day the biologist was expected to present her research to colleagues. Last Monday, two amateur explorers found Eaton’s body almost 200 feet into a cave used as a shelter during World War II, according to police.

Confronted with evidence after giving what Crete’s head of police called “too many conflicting answers,” the suspect, a Crete resident whom police have yet to identify, told authorities he hit Eaton twice with his car and brought her unconscious in his trunk to the abandoned shelter, leaving her there after raping her, Crete Police Maj. Eleni Papathanasiou said in a Tuesday news conference. Police told The Post on Tuesday that they expect charges to be filed but have not heard from the prosecutor.

Eaton died July 2 from suffocation, based on forensic evidence and an autopsy, police said. She was discovered with injuries on both hands as well as broken ribs and facial bones.

The mother of two hailed from Oakland, Calif., but worked in Germany. She led a research group at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden and was a professor at Technische Universität Dresden.

“We are devastated by this senseless tragedy,” the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics — where Eaton’s husband is also a researcher — said in a statement last week as the scientist’s fate began to emerge.

Eaton was in Crete for the fourth time, at an international gathering of scientists at the Greek island’s Orthodox Academy, according to police. She left her room midday for her daily walk, leaving her cellphone and personal items behind.

The suspect told authorities that he stopped Eaton — “motivated by sexual satisfaction,” Papathanasiou said — at about noon that day as she walked toward a monument called the Evelpidon in the north of the island.

The man said he brought Eaton to a ventilation drain in the abandoned shelter and left her body there, blocking the opening with a wooden palette. Next to a graveyard, he cleaned his car of potential evidence, police said.

Authorities said they have collected blood samples and confiscated the car, along with clothes and a button from the alleged perpetrator. The man has been brought to the District Prosecutor’s Office as forensic, clinical and toxicological examinations are pending.

Police began searching “immediately” after Eaton was reported missing, Crete police director Constantinos Lagoudakis told the media. An alert went out with Eaton’s information and picture, and volunteers joined government agencies to look for the missing woman.

Eaton’s husband and sons went to Crete to help, a cousin told the Associated Press. Family members created a Facebook page to publicize the search.

The two people who ultimately found Eaton were part of that growing effort, CBS News reported.

After Eaton’s body was found in the cave, he said, authorities surmised from its positioning and from wheel tracks leading up to the shelter’s drain that the woman had been brought there. The body showed signs of a violent attack and potentially sexual abuse.

CCTV footage, witness interviews and the autopsy led police to identify suspects and eventually zero in on the 27-year-old man.

As police investigated, those who knew Eaton mourned an accomplished researcher and a beloved friend, co-worker and family member in more than two dozen tributes compiled by the Max Planck Institute. The Institute will probably publish a more in-depth obituary in the coming days, spokeswoman Christina Beck told The Post.

Co-workers at Eaton’s lab wrote in their tribute of their colleague’s love for “the big, hard questions in science,” recalling her lengthy, interdisciplinary papers.

Family members, too, spoke of her curiosity.

Eaton’s mother remembered a daughter interested in everything around her, from the day she was born, a baby “not drowsy and sleepy but with her head up, her eyes alert.” And Eaton’s son Max said his mother was “always armed with a question.”

Eaton “would show interest in any topic broached,” he wrote. “Many a time I discussed topics with her that [I] had studied at university, and within a week, she would be as well versed in that topic as any of my professors.”

Family members remembered not just a scientist but also a talented pianist who played duets with her husband, an enthusiastic gardener and a black belt in Taekwondo. They memorialized her as a fast finisher of crossword puzzles and an avid reader.

The tributes focus on who Eaton was rather than the tragic circumstances of her death.

“I have made a conscious decision not to allow those facts to haunt my memory,” the tribute from Eaton’s unnamed sister reads. “My memory will be one of pure joy and gratitude, of love and admiration for an arm in arm sister, a closest confidant, a strong, kind, brilliant, selfless human being who made indelible contributions to science and added immeasurable beauty to our lives.”