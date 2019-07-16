Detenido en #Barcelona con droga en su peluquín.... ¡¡se le va a caer el pelo!! 🧓👮‍♂👴🤷‍♀https://t.co/IUjl9l63Du pic.twitter.com/wLxIBBB9Ff — Policía Nacional (@policia) July 16, 2019

Drug smugglers have used everything from frozen sharks to cucumbers to breast implants to hide their contraband.

On Tuesday, the Spanish National Police added another unusual method to the list: a poorly-fitted toupee.

The precariously-perched hairpiece, documented in photos tweeted by the agency, raised authorities’ suspicion at the airport in Barcelona, Spanish paper La Vanguardia reported. Hidden underneath was half a kilogram — about a pound — of cocaine.

Side-by-side photographs illustrate why the man caught authorities’ attention. One picture captures the dark-colored toupee protruding several inches above the man’s head, oddly thick in contrast to the close-cropped hair below. The other shows what appears to be the package policy say he tried to smuggle through the airport.

Not pictured is the hat that police say the toupee bulged out of.

The 65-year-old Colombia native arrived on a flight from Bogota, according to La Vanguardia. Police have not identified the man, who was apprehended last month, nor have they said why the incident was just now publicized. They did not respond immediately to inquiries from The Washington Post Tuesday.

The man, who appeared nervous, was held and charged after police found his poorly-concealed package to hold 30,000 euros worth of cocaine, police told La Vanguardia.

More cocaine is seized in Spain than in any other European country, according to news outlet El Pais, which said interceptions of the drug in the nation have grown by 5,000 percent between 1987 and 2018. Spanish officials have sought to work with other countries to curb smuggling.

Other recent incidents have spotlighted this struggle with narcotics.

This May Spanish police arrested 12 people for smuggling cocaine-infused plastic infused from Colombia. And in June, in an embarrassing incident for Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro — who has said he will crack down on drug trafficking — a Brazilian Air Force sergeant was arrested at another Spanish airport over 86 pounds of cocaine found on a presidential plane headed to a summit of world leaders.

