It’s a segment you should watch yourself. At a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday evening, President Trump rattled off mendacious statements about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a Somali American politician who has become a frequent target of attacks from the right. Then, the Trump-supporting crowd broke into chants of “send her back.”

Trump paused for 13 seconds, letting the calls for the deportation of an elected American official grow before resuming his diatribes.

The next day — after another outraged backlash against Trump’s incitement and racism — the president baldly lied that he had tried to quell the chants. Most of his Republican Party defended him anyway, as they did with the week’s earlier controversy when Trump tweeted that Omar and three other Democratic congresswomen should “go back” to their countries of origin. They invoked talking points floating around right-wing media about Omar, built largely on conspiracy theories or deliberate distortions of statements made in the past by the outspoken Muslim congresswoman.

Though Trump’s party is in lockstep behind him, critics remain appalled by both the president’s behavior and his party’s acceptance of it. “Trump’s insistence that [the Democratic lawmakers] should go back to the ‘broken’ countries they came from rests on the notion that one’s place of origin, rather than the content of one’s character, is a basis for judging the legitimacy of one’s participation in national affairs,” noted The Washington Post’s editorial board. “And the slander that they ‘hate’ their country is no more tolerable.”

But Trump’s bigoted rhetoric did make things a bit uncomfortable for some of his supporters. At the swanky Ritz-Carlton in Washington earlier this week, a coterie of right-wing wonks and scholars convened the inaugural National Conservatism conference. The gathering could be seen as an attempt to put some intellectual meat on the bones of Trumpism — or, perhaps more crucially, the right-wing nationalist movement that will follow the eventual end of his presidency.

The president is, after all, the prime mover here: He smashed years of post-Reagan Republican orthodoxy, embracing both protectionism and overt blood-and-soil nationalism. But his political style remains polarizing, his popularity limited and his tweets embarrassing.

"President Trump is an important figure, but he’s not going to be the only figure, and he’s not going to be the last figure,” said Yoram Hazony, a right-wing Israeli nationalist and one of the lead organizers of the event. “We’re going to be talking about these things many, many years from now.” Hazony and his colleagues declined to invite prominent white nationalists to the conference and mocked how they see people as “robots that are controlled by our birth and our race and our genes.”

Shying away from the racial animus of Trumpism, they tried to take a more sanitized approach — aiming their attacks at the power of giant multinational corporations, the free-market dogma of libertarians, and the perceived political and cultural threats facing religion and the traditional family.

Hazony is the author of the “The Virtue of Nationalism,” a book popular in conservative circles for its trenchant critique of liberalism. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an inspiration to the West’s ultranationalists, has boasted of reading it.

“Something went terribly wrong with American conservatism after the fall of the Berlin Wall,” Hazony said this week, invoking the now commonplace right-wing nationalist critique of the age of globalization. “People who are drunk with power lose touch with reality.”

Nationalist stalwarts such as Fox News host Tucker Carlson inveighed against corrupt elites and big tech. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), a rising star in the conservative movement, bemoaned America’s “cosmopolitan experiment” and urged a nationalist restoration in political life. Chris DeMuth of the right-wing Hudson Institute argued that standing against nationalism was tantamount to “opposing forces of nature.”

Some onlookers weren’t all that impressed. “It was hard to find much evidence of a new day’s dawning,” observed Jacob Heilbrunn, in a dispatch for the New York Review of Books. “Instead, a variety of speakers made use of the elasticity of the term ‘nationalism’ to smuggle in any number of traditional conservative hobbyhorses about the perfidious sway of cultural Marxism, political correctness, and identity politics.”

Often in the history of political movements, the ideas precede the politics, but this conference seemed the opposite: An attempt to put a rather rickety cart before a particularly ornery horse. Trump’s explicit embrace of white identity politics will shadow and possibly undermine these new attempts to fashion a more genteel nationalist politics.

“You can talk about national cohesion and national identity, but how you go about enforcing or creating that in policy is tricky, and that complexity was not addressed,” said Danielle Lee Tomson, an academic at Columbia University and researcher on nationalism who attended the conference.

“Ultimately, some of Trump’s most effective political tools are drawing up emotional, contentious and racist themes, especially in tweet form, but trying to retroactively create a cohesive intellectual framework on top of Trumpism will be difficult,” Tomson told Today’s WorldView.

“This is the problem with any attempt to build conservative nationalism in a nutshell,” wrote Vox’s Zach Beauchamp. “At a very abstract level, it’s possible to make non-racist arguments for a more restrictive immigration policy and a more broadly nationalist ethos. But when you get to the level of actual policy and politics, these ideas nearly inevitably end up devolving into attacks on minority groups.”

There was evidence of this at the nationalist conference itself: According to Beauchamp, Amy Wax, a University of Pennsylvania law professor, said in a panel that immigrants are too loud and lead to a surge in “litter.” For “cultural” reasons, she urged an immigration policy that gave preference to white immigrants over nonwhite ones.

#IStandWithIlhan against attacks from this racist president, and we should all remember this definition of patriotism. https://t.co/PzFT1bNfF2 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 18, 2019

Trump’s opponents, meanwhile, are summoning their own national narrative. The president’s attacks on minority female lawmakers compelled many to spring to their defense, championing their patriotic duty to dissent and stand up to Trump’s demagoguery. Omar landed in Minneapolis to attend to the affairs of her constituency on Thursday evening. At the airport, she was met by a throng of people shouting a different chant: “Welcome home, Ilhan.”

