

Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia and Chynna Deese of the U.S. were found dead in Canada. Photo by NSW Police Force (NSW Police Force/NSW Police Force)

Chynna Noelle Deese and Lucas Robertson Fowler loved traveling. The American woman and her Australian boyfriend met overseas, and they planned to tour Canada’s national parks together. It was on a highway in British Columbia that their bodies were found this past week. Now police are looking for clues to the couple’s slaying while their families are grieving on two continents.

The bodies of Deese, 24, of Charlotte, and Fowler, 23, were located by police on Monday morning on Alaska Highway 97, about 12 miles south of Liard Hot Springs, B.C., according to Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Also found was a blue 1986 Chevrolet van, who family said, belongs to Fowler.

It is not yet clear whether Lucas and Chynna were targeted or if this was a crime of opportunity, said RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a statement Friday.

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward. Though remote, the area is popular with nature enthusiasts and tourists, Shoihet said.

Deese and Fowler, who first met at a Croatian hostel in 2017, were just beginning a long road trip, according to the Charlotte Observer. “They were deeply in love,” Deese’s brother, British Deese, told the newspaper. “They met traveling and that’s just what they did — travel."

Fowler had been working on a ranch in Canada, and the pair had planned on staying there before visiting national parks around the country, the Observer reported.

STATEMENT FROM FOWLER FAMILY: We have lost our dear Lucas Fowler, son, brother, grandson and friend in the most... Posted by NSW Police Force on Friday, July 19, 2019

Fowler’s family, accompanied by members of the New South Wales police force in Australia, will be traveling to Canada.

“To lose someone so young and vibrant, who was traveling the world and enjoying life to the full, is devastating,” Fowler’s family said in a statement on Friday.

Canadian authorities are asking anyone who was in the area between Sunday afternoon on July 14 and Monday night on July 15 to speak with police. They are looking for dashboard camera footage, information on the blue van, or anyone who might have seen the couple.