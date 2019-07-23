

Boris Johnson, then Britain's foreign secretary, wipes his forehead as he delivers a speech in London on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg)

LONDON — Boris Johnson may be Britain’s new Prime Minister but in the run up to the new leader being announced, Brits were more interested in the weather.

With temperatures expected to hit 39 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) later this week, it’s not just the political landscape that is heating up in Britain.

In the last day, Brits have been Googling “London weather” more than the search terms “new prime minister,” “Boris Johnson” and “Jeremy Hunt,” Johnson’s Conservative Party rival, according to data from Google Trends - reflecting anxieties over yet another heatwave. Once Johnson was announced as the winner, however, he overtook the rising temperatures on Google search.



Forget politics: More Brits are searching for London weather updates. (google trend/Google Trend)

While waiting for the next Conservative Party leader to be announced, journalists and commentators baked in the heat outside Westminster on Tuesday as temperatures climbed toward 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 Fahrenheit).

“The News: Boris Johnson becoming PM; Britain heading for hottest day in its history. Or to put it another way: we are literally entering hell,” tweeted journalist Sathnam Sanghera.

“We are expecting to break temperature records this week. Although not everywhere will see the headline numbers the heat will be widespread, peaking on Thursday,” Britain’s weather service tweeted Tuesday.

Meteorologists also say there is a “30 percent chance” that Thursday’s heat could surpass Britain’s all-time temperature record of 38.5C, which was recorded in August 2003.

And it’s not just London that is set to hit a record temperature. Paris’s all-time highest temperature of 104.7 degrees (40.4 Celsius) will fall on Thursday, according to Meteo France. Scorching temperatures are also expected across Spain, Portugal and Scandinavia.

Unlike the United States, air conditioning is not widely available in the United Kingdom, meaning that many across Britain are preparing for hot and sticky commutes to work and, of course, sleepless nights.

Most houses in Britain do not have air conditioning, and London’s subway network does not have air conditioning on all lines. In the past, temperatures have hit as high as 40 degrees (104 F) on the subway — much to the horror of sweltering commuters.