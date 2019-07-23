Canadian officials on Tuesday identified two teenage suspects in the shooting deaths of an American woman and an Australian man who were traveling in northern British Columbia.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were last seen in a gray 2011 Toyota RAV4 in northern Saskatchewan, authorities said. Police had previously sought to find the pair after discovering their burning truck near Dease Lake on Friday. A body was found nearby.

“Given these latest developments, Kam and Bryer are no longer considered missing,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said. “The RCMP are now considering Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky as suspects in the Dease Lake suspicious death and the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese.”

Deese, of Charlotte, and Fowler had been traveling through Canada together. Their bodies were found on the evening of July 15, just days into their trip, according to police.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were also named as suspects in the death of the unidentified man whose body was found near their truck, police said.

