

Newly elected leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson arrives at Conservative party HQ in London, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (Aaron Chown/AP)

LONDON — Boris Johnson, Britain’s blustering blond-haired controversial pro-Brexiteer, is set to be the new prime minister and, as predicted, Wednesday’s British newspapers reacted in spectacular fashion.

The creativity of Britain’s notorious tabloids was on full display, with a not-so-shocking pun from the Sun newspaper and a fine selection of photos from The Mirror that ranged from Johnson dangling from a zip-wire to standing waist deep in murky pond water, his purple satin tie askew.

The Mirror’s headline summed up the mood of many: “It’s really not funny anymore.”

The news that Johnson, who was not elected by the general public, would replace Theresa May sparked backlash in Britain, where many view him as unfit for the job. On Tuesday, the hashtag #­NotMyPM trended worldwide on Twitter with thousands expressing their dismay and annoyance that Johnson came to power after a vote involving dues-paying members of the Conservative Party only.

The Sun’s front page was a somewhat creative concoction, leading with an awkward pose from Johnson who was photographed saluting and giving a kind-of-thumbs-up simultaneously. The headline riffed of Johnson’s “dude” comments during his speech on Tuesday and incorporated a line from the hit Beatles song “Hey Jude.”

The Sun Boris Johnson front page. "Hey Dude! Don't make it bad" pic.twitter.com/76lobFTtN4 — Kate Lyons (@MsKateLyons) July 24, 2019

“Uh-oh, it’s Bozz Lightfear” declared the Scottish Sun in a reference to the Toy Story movies, before splashing “To insanity and beyond” across the front page along with an image of a smirking “Blundering Bojo” wearing a Buzz Lightyear suit.

Today's front page: Boris Johnson as PM and a catastrophic No Deal is ‘beyond insanity’https://t.co/IUaklbRSdc pic.twitter.com/jdFKB7LCcQ — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) July 24, 2019

The Daily Telegraph ran with “I’m the dude” — circling back to the new prime minister’s comments about his election campaign, in which he said: “Dude! We are going to energize the country” in relation to his acronym: Deliver, Unite, Defeat and Energize.

The Daily Mail front page promised a 17-page special Boris edition with reports and analysis inside, calling Johnson’s win of the vote a “burst of optimism.”

“Don’t Panic!” exclaimed free newspaper The Metro, while the Daily Express printed: “hang on to your hats . . . here comes Boris!”

Meanwhile, Scotland’s National declared: “This country does not need you.” Sending a clear message to Johnson: you are not popular here.

Germany’s Augsburger Allgemeine daily newspaper published a photo of Johnson licking an ice-cream with the headline “Now it’s getting hot,” likely alluding to the current heat wave sweeping Europe and also the intensifying political climate, too.

