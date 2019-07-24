

In this undated photo provided on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, inspects a newly built submarine to be deployed soon, at an unknown location in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

TOKYO ― North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles off its east coast into the Sea of Japan on Thursday morning, according to the South Korea military, in the first test since President Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in late June.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately identify the projectiles as missiles or rockets. They originated from near the coastal city of Wosan, North Korea, early Thursday. They launched at 5:34 and 5:57 a.m., respectively, and flew around 430 km (265 miles), South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, in a statement carried by the Yonhap news agency.

The launch came more than a week after North Korea warned that planned military exercises involving U.S. and South Korean forces would jeopardize proposed disarmament talks with Washington, and hinted it might respond by resuming nuclear and missile tests. It accused Trump of reneging on a commitment to suspend the exercises.

It is the first projectile test since President Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in late June. The most recent test was in May, when North Korea tried out multiple rocket launchers and “tactical guided weapons” on the 4th and then tested two short-range missiles on the 9th.

The launches dampen the optimistic mood struck by the Trump administration and North Korea following the impromptu meeting on June 30 between Trump and Kim Jong Un in Korea’s Demilitarized Zone.

At the time, the two leaders promised to direct their aides to engage in working-level talks in order to make progress on denuclearization discussions. Trump said the discussions would begin in two to three weeks. Instead of materializing, the North Koreans have hardened their outward posture, showing off an advanced new submarine on Tuesday and quietly rejecting a South Korean offer of aid as the country faces severe food shortages.

It’s unclear if North Korea’s provocative moves represent a rejection of Washington’s bid for dialogue or if they're a negotiating tactic ahead of forthcoming working-level talks on denuclearization.

“I think they may have interpreted the DMZ meeting as evidence of over-eagerness on our part, so a natural response if you feel like somebody’s overeager is you pull back a bit and try to see what else you can get,” said Scott Snyder, a North Korea expert at the Council on Foreign Relations.