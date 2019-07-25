

Franky Zapata, a 40-year-old inventor, takes to the air in Sangatte, Northern France, at the start of his attempt to cross the channel from France to England July 25. (Michel Spingler/AP)

It was meant to be a record-making and gravity defying journey, but it ended with a splash.

Franky Zapata, the French inventor and daredevil, sought to cross the English Channel on his “flyboard” contraption on Thursday. About halfway there, he crashed into the water while attempting to land for a refuel.

Zapata is unharmed, officials say. And is determined to try again.

His wife Christelle told the Associated Press the 40-year-old former jet-ski champion “never sits back after a failure.”



Franky Zapata, speaks to the press after his failed attempt to fly across the Channel standing on a jet-powered "flyboard" on July 25, 2019 in Boulogne-Sur-Mer, northern France. (Eloise BAJOU / AFP)ELOISE BAJOU/AFP/Getty Images

On a serene and sunny day, in Sangatte, France, Zapata began his mission. The attempt took place exactly 110 years after French aviator Louis Blériot became the first man to fly a plane across the English Channel. On his jet-powered hoverboard, before a crowd of onlookers, Zapata launched into the sky. He planned to make the crossing in a mere 20 minutes, maintaining an average speed of nearly 90 miles an hour.

Soon after, it was announced that he had failed.

In the middle of the channel, where he planned to stop on a boat to refuel, the conditions were more treacherous than the placid weather he’d left behind at Blériot beach. Due to choppy waters, Zapata missed the landing by “just a few centimeters,” a member of his team told the French news station BFM TV, according to the BBC.

The zany thrill-seeker first wowed the world with his new invention during Paris’s Bastille Day parade earlier this month — even capturing the imagination of French President Emmanuel Macron.