How would those struggling through Europe’s excruciating heat wave describe the way they feel right now? Balmy. Sweating head-to-toe. Like they’re being “baked in an oven.”
Frighteningly high temperatures struck Europe on Thursday, with all-time highs recorded in London and Paris on Thursday. In Paris, temperatures reached 109 degrees Farenheit , as French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn warned that “no one is safe."
[Europe heat: Temperature records are shattered in Europe, with Paris hitting all-time mark of 109 degrees]
So how are Europeans coping with the hot weather? Ice cream. Popsicles. Public fountains and pools. And fans. Lots and lots of fans.
In Europe, air conditioning in private homes is still so rare that the vast majority of people there are suffering through the heat without the sweet relief of A/C — at home, at work or on public transit.
Europeans shared their experiences managing the extreme temperatures on social media, using #hottestdayoftheyear.
And it’s not just humans finding creative ways to make it through. At the London Zoo, Asim the tiger snacked on a makeshift popsicle made out of blood and chicken wings. And at a farm in South Devon, pigs snacked on a block of frozen carrots.
PETA, the animal advocacy group, tweeted that people could help save hedgehogs’ lives by leaving a small bowl of water outside.
Greggs, the sausage roll company, tweeted not to leave loved ones unattended in a hot vehicle — and included a picture of a sausage roll seated alone on a sun-drenched leather seat.
Elsewhere, Europeans did what they could to stay cool.
