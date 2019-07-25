

Two women sitting under parasols watch at three boys jumping into the water of a bathing lake in Bad Saulgau, southern Germany. (Thomas Warnack / dpa / AFP)

How would those struggling through Europe’s excruciating heat wave describe the way they feel right now? Balmy. Sweating head-to-toe. Like they’re being “baked in an oven.”

Frighteningly high temperatures struck Europe on Thursday, with all-time highs recorded in London and Paris on Thursday. In Paris, temperatures reached 109 degrees Farenheit , as French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn warned that “no one is safe."

So how are Europeans coping with the hot weather? Ice cream. Popsicles. Public fountains and pools. And fans. Lots and lots of fans.

In Europe, air conditioning in private homes is still so rare that the vast majority of people there are suffering through the heat without the sweet relief of A/C — at home, at work or on public transit.

Europeans shared their experiences managing the extreme temperatures on social media, using #hottestdayoftheyear.

And it’s not just humans finding creative ways to make it through. At the London Zoo, Asim the tiger snacked on a makeshift popsicle made out of blood and chicken wings. And at a farm in South Devon, pigs snacked on a block of frozen carrots.

When the temperatures rise, there's nothing better than cooling down with an ice lolly! Here's Asim enjoying his icy treat, made of blood and chicken wings - perhaps not everyone's first choice! #ZooLife #HottestDayOfTheYear #HottestDayOnRecord #LondonHeatwave #Heatwave pic.twitter.com/0CsbBnrjKR — ZSL London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) July 25, 2019

PETA, the animal advocacy group, tweeted that people could help save hedgehogs’ lives by leaving a small bowl of water outside.

Help hedgehogs stay cool today by placing a small bowl of fresh water out – it could be a lifesaver! ❤🦔 #hottestdayoftheyearpic.twitter.com/TB69yHSANG — PETA UK (@PETAUK) July 25, 2019

Greggs, the sausage roll company, tweeted not to leave loved ones unattended in a hot vehicle — and included a picture of a sausage roll seated alone on a sun-drenched leather seat.

PSA: Remember, don’t leave loved ones in a hot car #hottestdayoftheyear pic.twitter.com/sAQ26qIia7 — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) July 25, 2019

Elsewhere, Europeans did what they could to stay cool.



A woman rests on a surfboard at Alte Donau, an abandoned meander of river Danube during a heat wave in Vienna, Austria July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (Lisi Niesner/Reuters)



A girl cools off by standing in a park fountain in Antwerp, Belgium, Thursday, July 25, 2019. Belgium braced itself for code red, extreme heat warning, on Thursday as temperatures soared during the second heat wave of the summer. (Virginia Mayo)



A member of the Queen's Lifeguard marches at Horseguards as temperatures rise far above 30 Celsius (86F) in London, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (Frank Augstein)



People cool down at the fountains of Trocadero, across from the Eiffel Tower, during a heatwave in Paris, France, on July 25, 2019. (JULIEN DE ROSA/EPA-EFE/REX)



A couple (L, back) kisses as they cool off in a water fountain at the 'Place Flagey', in Brussels, Belgium, 25 July 2018. (STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/REX)



A child cools off in a water fountain at the 'Place Flagey', in Brussels, Belgium, 25 July 2018. Photo by STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/REX (10347034c) (Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



Aerial view taken on July 25, 2019 shows bathers on and around a pontoon floating on the Altwarmbuechener See lake in Hanover, northern Germany (Christophe Gateau / dpa / AFP)

