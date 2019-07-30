BERLIN — Amid intense international attention largely driven by President Trump’s interest in his case, A$AP Rocky’s assault trial began in Sweden on Tuesday with the rapper’s lawyer saying his client had acted in self-defense.

The rapper — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — is accused of participating in an assault with two others in his group on a 19-year old man in Stockholm at the end of June. Several celebrities, some Democratic Party lawmakers and Trump had urged Sweden’s government to intervene and release Rocky.

Rocky and his two co-defendants sat quietly in the courtroom as prosecutors presented their case, which included CCTV footage and text messages that they said show that the group had initiated the confrontation, according to Swedish media.

One of the central questions in the trial will be whether the defendants used a bottle to attack the alleged victim.

Rocky’s mother, Renee Black, and dozens of journalists attended the first court session on Tuesday. The man who claimed he was assaulted is seeking more than $14,000 in damages.



Renee Black, ASAP Rocky's mother, arrives to the district court where US rapper A$AP Rocky is to appear on charges of assault, in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday July 30, 2019. (Fredrik Persson / TT via AP)

Defense lawyer Slobodan Jovicic denied the accusations, saying that the suspects acted in self-defense, according to Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

The rapper had previously denied being responsible for the assault, writing on Instagram earlier this month: “WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE."

Celebrities including Kanye West and Justin Bieber have publicly supported Rocky and demanded his release. A group of Democratic lawmakers also expressed concerns over the group’s weeks-long detention, initially without charges. Fans of the rapper called for a boycott of Swedish companies Ikea and Spotify.

But it was Trump’s attempt to get Rocky freed that fixed an international glare on the case and provoked a low-level diplomatic standoff with Sweden, an American ally.

Trump first waded into the debate two weeks ago, when he urged Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to release the rapper. The tweets have alternated between flattering Sweden’s prime minister and criticizing him for not taking action on behalf of the rapper.

Last Thursday, Trump struck a nerve among Swedes when he implied the rapper’s race was a factor in Swedish authorities bringing charges against Rocky.

“Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States,” Trump wrote.

In Sweden, Trump’s remarks were seen as a baffling and an inappropriate attempt to undermine the rule of law in their country — and a cynical ploy by Trump to deflect from his own issues with race at home.

A spokesman for the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven rejected Trump’s criticism last week and cited the rule of law in the country.

“In Sweden everyone is equal before the law. The Government is not allowed, and will not attempt, to influence the legal proceedings, which are now ongoing,” Mikael Lindström, acting press secretary, said in a statement.

The trial is scheduled to last three days, with the last hearing expected to take place on Friday.

Read more:

I was Sweden’s prime minister and no, Mr. Trump, I could not have freed A$AP Rocky either