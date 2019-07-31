

Chief Minister of Karnataka B.S. Yeddyurappa pays respects to coffee baron V.G. Siddhartha, founder of the Cafe Coffee Day retail chain, in Chikmagalur in Karnataka on Wednesday. (AFP/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI — The founder of India’s largest chain of coffee shops was found dead nearly 36 hours after going missing this week, marking a tragic turn for the iconic homegrown brand.

The body of 59-year-old V.G. Siddhartha, chairman of Coffee Day Enterprises which owns the popular Café Coffee Day chain, was recovered from a river on the outskirts of Mangalore in southern India on Wednesday morning. A search was launched after his disappearance Monday evening.

An independent director, S.V. Ranganath was appointed as the interim chairman of the Coffee Day board, the company said in a regulatory filing. In a tribute to Siddhartha, the company said in a statement that “his matchless energy, vision and business acumen,” helped build the company “single-handedly.”

Shares of the company crashed for a second consecutive day, hitting an all-time low.

A letter shared by the company, purportedly written by Siddhartha, said he was “succumbing to the situation,” following “tremendous pressure” from lenders. The letter suggests heavy financial debt at the company. He also hinted at harassment from a former tax official. Tax authorities denied the charge and questioned the authenticity of the letter, saying the signature on the letter was different from the one on the company’s annual filings.

Siddhartha’s death has raised questions about the country’s tax regime and harassment of businesses by the authorities. The government has long struggled with promoting the ease of doing business while also curbing corruption by corporates. Several high-net-worth individuals have fled the country in recent years after defrauding public banks.

With more than 1,700 outlets across the country and presence in some international markets like Malaysia and Nepal, Café Coffee Day is to India what Starbucks is to the United States. Credited with ushering the coffee cafe culture in the country in the 1990s, Coffee Day also forayed into smaller towns that had limited options for eating out. Facing competition in recent years, however, the chain had lost some of its sheen.

Sounding a note of caution, prominent business people expressed dismay over the news. Industrialist Anand Mahindra said in a tweet that entrepreneurs should not let “business failure” destroy their self-esteem. “That will bring about the death of entrepreneurship,” he said. In his letter, Siddhartha had apologized to his company staff for having “failed as an entrepreneur," according to the company.

“I will always see his legacy as a very successful entrepreneur who brought coffee in our lives,” tweeted Kunal Bahl, co-founder of e-commerce company Snapdeal.

Dozens of people shared their favorite Coffee Day memories on social media. Some recalled their first dates, others said it was their first coffee shop experience.