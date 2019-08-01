Russian police arrested a man on Wednesday who they say confessed to fatally stabbing a 24-year-old popular Russian Instagram influencer in Moscow whose death provoked an outpouring of grief from her followers.

In a video released by Russian authorities, Maxim Gareyev implied he had been sexually involved with Ekaterina Karaglanova and said he stabbed her “at least five times” in the neck and chest on Friday.

Karaglanova’s body was found by her parents later that day, stuffed into a suitcase in her Moscow apartment building with her throat slit, according to the Russian news outlet Moskovsky Komsomolets. Her family had become worried after they hadn’t heard from her in several days.

Gareyev said in the video that he understood he had been arrested for the murder.

“She constantly would insult me, belittled my sexual dignity and lowered my financial capabilities. And I couldn’t take it anymore,” Gareyev said when asked by investigators why he had targeted the woman.

“I am remorseful,” he added.

It was not clear whether Gareyev had access to a lawyer before or during the videotaped confession, the BBC reported.

Karaglanova was a resident in dermatology, according to her Instagram, which shows glamorous photos of her traveling to exotic destinations. Her account, katti_loves_life, has around 103,000 followers.

While not unique to Russia, the display of wealth and success on social media is particularly popular among young people there, especially in Moscow. Young women will commission fotosessiya, or photo shoots, in front of a landmark or a hip cafe to then share on social media.

Karaglanova’s last post before her death featured her posing by a pool in Corfu, Greece.

“And so our short, but fun trip to Corfu comes to an end. Conveniently, we were able to avoid pouring rain and the cold by escaping to the Ionic Sea,” the caption says.

She added that she only travels places for a short time now. “School and work won’t allow [for longer trips],” she wrote. “The memories from such short trips remain the brightest.”

For her next trip, MK reported, Karaglanova planned to go to the Netherlands with her boyfriend to celebrate her 25th birthday.

Fans expressed their grief with comments of “RIP” and heart and crying emoji on her posts.

Olga Massov in Washington and Matthew Bodner in Moscow contributed to this report