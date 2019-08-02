

A$AP Rocky at a pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif on Feb. 9. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

STOCKHOLM — The Swedish prosecution authority said Friday that it has rejected a request by President Trump’s envoy for hostage affairs to release U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky and two of his associates, who have been held on assault charges in Stockholm since early July.

The diplomatic spat overshadowed the third — and perhaps last — day of a closely watched trial that has drawn the attention of Trump. He has repeatedly demanded the release of the rapper and dispatched his hostage affairs envoy, Robert C. O’Brien, to Stockholm to attend this week’s trial — a move that has been widely ridiculed in Sweden.

Karin Rosander, a spokeswoman for the Swedish prosecution authority, said that a U.S. Embassy letter signed by O’Brien demanded that the three suspects be transferred to a hotel. Rosander said she was not aware of any comparable request by any other nation in the past.

In a statement to The Washington Post, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in Stockholm said the embassy was “unable to comment on diplomatic exchanges.” Hostage affairs envoy O’Brien refused to answer questions when approached inside the courtroom on Friday, before he later headed out for a lunch break into the calm streets of downtown Stockholm.

“The goal is to bring Rocky, Bladimir and David home to their friends and families in America,” a senior State Department official told The Post earlier this week.

After both the plaintiff and Rocky testified Thursday, the court heard several witnesses Friday. One of them, the plaintiff’s friend — who is suspected of an unrelated crime — was led into the courtroom in handcuffs. In his testimony, he backed up the plaintiff’s version of events, saying that the 19-year-old was beaten by Rocky and his entourage.

Swedish authorities arrested the 30-year-old rapper and two of his associates, Bladimir Emilio Corniel and David Tyrone Rispers, in early July on charges of violent assault following a June 30 street fight with a 19-year-old man. Rocky pleaded not guilty ahead of his trial.

Dozens of journalists and fans of the artist lined up in front of the Stockholm District Court, where the trial had begun on Tuesday. Supporters of the rapper shouted “Free Rocky!” as his mother was entering the courthouse.

One supporter, Emina Moreira, 19, said Rocky has been treated unfairly by the Swedish court system, and she blamed racism as a likely cause. Other celebrities, she said, have gotten away with crimes.

But 26-year old Zakaria Anwar, an industrial engineering student in Stockholm and a fan of the U.S. rapper since 2013, said he trusts the Swedish justice system — even if Rocky and his associates are found guilty. That Sweden is sticking to its rules and “not trying to get affected by things Donald Trump is saying” was making him proud of the country, said Anwar. “Justice is the most important thing.”

Sweden’s justice system is regularly ranked among the world’s most reliable, but the rapper’s arrest and weeks-long detention without charges have sparked an outcry in the United States, where celebrities and politicians rushed to his defense. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Justin Bieber have called for his release, as have Democratic members of Congress.

Rocky found a particularly influential — albeit unlikely — ally in Trump, who called on the Swedish government to give the rapper “his FREEDOM” and instead focus on its “real crime problem” — an apparent reference to migrants. Migration status has weighed heavily in this case, as the 19-year-old plaintiff is from Afghanistan and has a criminal record.

“Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The case has morphed into a diplomatic scuffle, as Trump implied that Rocky’s race prompted Swedish authorities to bring charges against him — a suggestion that Swedes have resoundingly rejected.

Some speculated that Trump got involved in order to divert attention from his own racist comments directed at four minority congresswomen — remarks that set off a political firestorm last month. Swedish officials have said it is neither possible nor appropriate for Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to intervene on Rocky’s behalf.

The rapper repeatedly claimed he acted in self-defense — a stance he reiterated when he took the stand Thursday. Rocky, who was in the country to headline a two-day hip-hop festival, said a group of men — whom he suspected of using drugs — approached him and followed him and his entourage.

Rocky added that he and his associates “pleaded” and “begged” them not to start a fight, according to NBC.

Swedish prosecutors, meanwhile, argued that Rocky and his associates instigated the attack and hit plaintiff Mustafa Jafari with a bottle. Jafari is seeking more than $14,000 in damages. Investigators found a glass fragment on Rocky’s sweater, and prosecutors said Rocky edited and circulated a video that distorted the events to make him and his associates appear to be the victims.

The rapper denied attacking the plaintiff with a bottle and said he and his men had seized bottles only to block the plaintiff from using them. Rocky has been detained in a Swedish prison for nearly a month.

Mellen and Parker reported from Washington.