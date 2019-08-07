

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, suspects in the murder of an Australian tourist and his American girlfriend in northern British Columbia, and charged with the second-degree murder of Leonard Dyck. (Manitoba RCMP/Reuters)

Two men who authorities had suspected of killing three people in Canada were likely found dead Wednesday, as police announced that two bodies believed to be Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were found near a river.

“The search is over,” Manitoba police announced on Twitter.

A manhunt for the pair started in July, captivating Canada and drawing international attention.

An American, Chynna Deese, and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, were found dead with gunshot wounds on the side of a highway July 15 in British Columbia. Days later and hundreds of miles away, a burning truck and an unidentified body drew suspicion from police and triggered a missing-persons report for the two people who were traveling in the truck: McLeod and Schmegelsky.

Police later recovered another vehicle the teens used that was set on fire.

[A manhunt is on for the ‘missing’ teens charged in the deaths of a traveling couple]

In late July, Canadian police charged the two teens with second-degree murder for the death of Vancouver resident Leonard Dyck, who was identified as the deceased man discovered near the burning truck. They were also named as suspects in the deaths of Deese and Fowler.

On Wednesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced that items linked to the teens were discovered near the Nelson River on Friday, allowing authorities to narrow their search for the two fugitives. At about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, two bodies were found in dense brush, about a kilometer from where the items were found.

“At this time, we are confident that these are the bodies of the two suspects wanted in connection with the homicides in British Columbia,” Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy wrote in the announcement. “An autopsy is being scheduled in Winnipeg to confirm their identities and to determine their cause of death.”