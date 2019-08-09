A potent smell stirred a lot of hot air during a debate at Kenya’s Homa Bay County Assembly on Wednesday, forcing the speaker to suspend the session temporarily while air fresheners were brought in.

While those attending the debate may be used to hearing calls of “Order!,” the session became much more odor focused as members accused one another of being behind the foul stench.

“Honorable speaker, one of us has polluted the air, and I know who it is,” Julius Gaya declared, the BBC reported, citing local media.

“I am not the one. I cannot do such a thing in front of my colleagues,” the accused member replied, defending his honor.

Amid the chaos, Speaker Edwin Kakach asked the assembly’s sergeants to help combat the smell by bringing in air fresheners. “Get whatever flavor you will find in any office, whether it’s vanilla or strawberry,” he reportedly demanded.

“We cannot continue sitting in an environment that smells bad,” Kakach is believed to have said before advising others to head outside for a break.

While the flatulence kerfuffle struck Homa Bay County, a bigger issue unraveled this week in Kenya’s national assembly.

On Thursday, Kenyan parliament member Zuleika Hassan was ordered to leave the chamber by Speaker Christopher Omulele after bringing her baby with her to work. Hassan was told she must “get out of the house immediately” and was forced to leave.

Hassan later explained that, because of an emergency, she had no option but to bring her daughter to work and explained that she had no choice, considering that parliament does not have a nursery to help provide care.