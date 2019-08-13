

Nora Quoirin, a 15-year-old London teenager has been missing from a Malaysian rainforest resort since Aug. 4. (Photo courtesy Quoirin Family / AFP) (Family Handout/AFP/Getty Images)

When Nora Anne Quoirin’s family woke to find their daughter gone from her room in the Malaysian resort, they knew she was particularly at risk — the 15-year-old with a brain development disorder doesn’t go out alone.

“She has been vulnerable since the day she was born,” said the teen’s mother, Meabh Quoirin, her voice shaking. “She is so precious to us, and our hearts are breaking.”

Nine days after the London girl went missing, authorities say they found Nora’s body just over a mile from the Dusun jungle nature resort where she disappeared on Aug. 4 during a family vacation. Nora’s parents identified the body as hers Tuesday, according to the BBC.

Earlier in the day, Malaysian police said they were airlifting a body resembling Nora to a hospital. It remains unclear if Nora wandered off or was abducted, as the Quoirins said they believed. Police have said they are not discounting foul play. They did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Washington Post.

A spokesman for the Lucie Blackman Trust — which supports Britons in crisis overseas and is helping the Quoirins — told The Post that the trust had heard from police and media that the body was found “undamaged” and that an initial examination has been conducted. But a pathologist is still working to determine the cause of death, said the spokesman, Matt Searle.

Nora’s disappearance triggered a massive search effort involving drones, sniffer dogs, multiple countries and more than 350 searchers, Malaysian police said.

Calls offering help poured into the Lucie Blackman Trust. British, Irish and French authorities joined the effort. Two shaman prayed cross-legged on the forest floor Monday as the search continued, according to Reuters.

Video shows searchers playing a crackling recording of Nora’s mother’s voice as they scour the jungle: It calls out, “Nora darling, mother’s here."

An anonymous donation from a business in Northern Ireland — Nora’s mother is from Belfast, and Nora was traveling on an Irish passport, according to the BBC — helped the Quoirins offer about $12,000 for information that could lead them to their daughter. Crowdfunding efforts raised more $120,000 as the family appealed for aid.

“Nora would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily,” the teen’s aunt wrote, noting the girl’s learning disabilities.

Searle said the body was found in “a very inaccessible area.” The 12-acre resort of seven houses where the Quoirins were staying is in foothills about an hour’s drive south of the capital of Kuala Lumpur.

“Obviously there will be questions [about] whether the body was there and undiscovered or whether it was put there since, but it’s too early to speculate on that,” Searle said.

The Lucie Blackman Trust will help the family bring their daughter back home if the body turns out to be Nora’s, Searle added.

Nora’s case had reminded many in Britain of another British girl who vanished from her bedroom while on vacation. Madeline McCann was just days away from her fourth birthday when she vanished from Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007. She has never been found.

Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, had left their three children sleeping unattended as they ate dinner with friends at a restaurant nearby. They returned to their villa to find Madeline missing. Like the Quoirin family, the McCanns have always said that their daughter was abducted.

The McCanns were at one point named by Portuguese police as suspects but later cleared. More than a decade since their daughter’s disappearance, Madeline’s parents continue their appeal to find her.

The McCanns’ case has gained both national and international attention and received copious government funding. According to the BBC, the investigation has cost more than $13 million so far.

Speaking to the Sun, a British tabloid, McCann family spokesman Clarence Mitchell said that Nora’s parents were “facing a similar ordeal to Kate and Gerry, and it is heart-wrenching."

Nora’s disappearance “brings back the horror of Maddie vanishing,” the family said.

