After posting photos of the king and his royal consort, the Thailand Royal Office site crashed before it was up and running again Tuesday.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn in July gave the title of royal consort to Sineenart Wongvajirapakdi, 34. In May, Vajiralongkorn married his former bodyguard, Suthida Tidjai and made her queen, a title that is different from that of royal consort.

The rare and candid photos also include an official biography about Sineenart, who is a former nurse and one of the king’s bodyguards, Reuters reported.

In one of the images, Sineenart, a major general, can be seen wearing a camouflage sports bra. She is also seen wearing military fatigues, piloting a fighter jet and aiming an assault rifle.

Some of the images also depict Vajiralongkorn with Sineenart. A photo of the two shows them both dressed in green military fatigues and holding the royal poodle. In other images, Sineenart is shown wearing traditional Thai clothing while sitting at the feet of the king in addition to others where they are shown holding hands.

Some in Thailand were quietly gossiping about the images throughout the day, though they could not talk about it openly, due to the country’s lese majeste laws, which prohibit any sort of defamation against the king. Breaking such laws could lead to a 15-year prison sentence

The site went down because of how much traffic it garnered, Reuters reported, but was later fixed.



