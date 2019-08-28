

Soldiers gather near the bar where at least 23 people died in a fire in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. (Angel Hernandez/Reuters)

At least 23 people were killed in a fire attack at a bar in the Mexican state of Veracruz late Tuesday night — a horrific arson that left authorities wondering whether drug cartels are to blame.

Fifteen men and eight women were killed in the fire, which ripped through El Caballo Blanco (the White Horse) bar after being deliberately set by unknown assailants at around 10:30 p.m., officials said.

Another 13 people were injured in the attack in the gulf-coast city of Coatzacoalcos, authorities said.

Veracruz Gov. Cuitlahauc Garcia said in a tweet that gang activity might be involved. Garcia said police and Mexico’s armed forces are still searching for the attackers.

Images shared on social media show collapsed metal scattered among soot-covered couches and debris. People were seen embracing outside the bar, behind police tape.

One especially graphic image showed dead bodies among the rubble.

Un atentado en el bar Caballo de #Coatzacoalcos, #Veracruz deja un saldo de 23 personas muertas (8 m y 15h) más 13 personas heridas



Info. Rocío Lara pic.twitter.com/7KVxbLo6ml — Victor Hugo Magaña (@semaforoenambar) August 28, 2019

#masacre #Coatzacoalcos #Veracruz 23 personas rafagueadas fallecidas y 13 lesionadas, el saldo de una noche de terror .@lopezobrador_ ¿Que les vas a decir a las familias veracruzanas ? ¿Que el narco es pueblo y no los vas a reprimir ?



Este gobierno esta incendiado. pic.twitter.com/46JAHNzX46 — VIZUET (@shademsky) August 28, 2019

The deadly attack came nearly eight years to the day after the Zetas drug cartel started a fire at a casino in the northern city of Monterrey, killing 52 people. The Zetas, now splintered, set the fire to exact protection payments.

Earlier this month, cartels were blamed for a gruesome attack in the western city of Uruapan, where 19 mutilated corpses were found on display.