Crab fisherman Howard Armstrong took a chance and swam to his 40-foot boat that was moored close by. He swam to save his own life amid Hurricane Dorian’s devastation, leaving behind the wife he helplessly watched drown just moments before in their Bahamas home.

Armstrong told CNN that he and his wife, Lynn, were doing all right until more water rushed into his home and climbed to their necks.

“All of the appliances were going around the house, like the washer machine,” he told CNN, saying that he probably had been hit among the swirl of items in his home.

At one point, his wife was standing on their kitchen cabinets where their heads could touch the ceiling and remain above water.

They waited for hours for help that didn’t come.

“My poor little wife got hypothermia, and she was standing on top of the kitchen cabinets until they disintegrated,” he said to a CNN reporter. “Then I kept with her and she just drowned on me.”

He swam to his boat to save his life. Armstrong rushed to a neighbor’s house who had been calling out for help all night. When he looked in the window, he saw her lifeless body, according to CNN.

[Sobering scenes emerge showing Hurricane Dorian’s toll in the Bahamas]

Armstrong was standing in East Freeport among volunteers with water scooters and small boats who were trying to perform rescues that the Bahamian government has not been able to do so far. Armstrong, who has lived in Freeport for 58 years, had nothing but the clothes on his back.

At least seven people have been confirmed dead by Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. The death toll is expected to rise.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Peter Turnquest told The Post that approximately 70 percent of homes are underwater. He said the mental health of the hurricane survivors is a top priority of the Bahamian government.

Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Bahamas with sustained winds reaching 185 mph, making it among the strongest storms on Earth this year, according to CNN. The last time the Bahamas saw a Category 5 hurricane was in 1992 when Hurricane Andrew battered the islands with 161 mph winds.

Armstrong told CNN that he had seen plenty of hurricanes, but none like Dorian.

“Everything I own is gone,” he told CNN. “Every single thing.”

