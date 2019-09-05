

Jo Johnson resigned abruptly Thursday. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Jo Johnson, the brother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, resigned abruptly Thursday, citing “unresolvable tension” between family loyalty and the “national interest” as political turmoil surrounds Britain’s attempt to leave the European Union.

“It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs,” Jo Johnson wrote on Twitter. “In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister. #overandout”

It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs. In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister. #overandout — Jo Johnson (@JoJohnsonUK) September 5, 2019

Johnson — a member of Britain’s Conservative Party, known informally as the Tories — served as a member of Parliament for Orpington and was a member of his brother’s cabinet.

His abrupt resignation is just the latest bit of bad news for his brother, who has promised to deliver Brexit.

As The Washington Post reported Wednesday, Johnson, after just six weeks on the job as prime minister, has lost his governing majority, exiled some of his party’s most honored members and been slapped down by lawmakers three times in 24 hours.

Read more:

[Boris Johnson’s family is in row over Brexit]

Winston Churchill’s grandson to be expelled from Conservative Party for voting against Boris Johnson on Brexit

Trump offers full support for Boris Johnson as Pence prepares to visit London amid Brexit chaos

House of Commons passes bill seeking to avert no-deal Brexit in blow to Johnson

Boris Johnson suffers two major losses in Parliament, leaving his governing authority and the terms of Brexit in doubt

How Boris Johnson lost his legislative majority, and what it means