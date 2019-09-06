

A plainclothes police officer is knocked backward as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to steer a bull during a visit to Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen in Scotland on Sept. 6, 2019. (Andrew Milligan/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON — The steaks have never been so high for Boris Johnson, who has vowed to steer Britain out of the European Union and lead the country forward.

But things haven’t quite gone to plan for the new prime minister. He lost control of Parliament earlier this week, then let a bull get the best of him Friday while on a trip to Scotland.

Scenes of Johnson struggling with the animal before it knocked into a plainclothes police officer at Darnford Farm reminded many on social media of the other b-word: Brexit.

Naturally, the jokes wrote themselves:

“Another police officer topples in the presence of Boris Johnson (this time a bull is involved),” wrote the Guardian’s Claire Phipps.

“And the Bull said to Boris “look pal, I know when someone is talking bull!”” tweeted Scottish politician Christina McKelvie.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen in Scotland on Sept. 6, 2019. (Andrew Milligan/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s been a harrowing week for Johnson. His brother, Jo Johnson, resigned from the government, and the new prime minister’s first formal question-and-answer session in Parliament did not go well, either. Labour Party lawmaker Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi called him out for past “racist” remarks on Muslim women and demanded an apology. The moment soon went viral.

Johnson also lost his parliamentary majority after ousting 21 rebellious politicians from his own Conservative Party, including heavyweights such as Ken Clarke and Nicholas Soames, Winston Churchill’s grandson.

Without a parliamentary moojority, it seems all but certain there will be an election soon.