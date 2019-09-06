

Sitarama Rajarao, 82, stands with one of the twins that his 75-year-old wife, Mangayamma Yaramati, gave birth to in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. (Courtesy of Ashish Pandey)

A 75-year-old woman has given birth to twin girls in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, reviving several controversies around geriatric pregnancies.

The doctor who delivered the babies, Sankkayala Uma Shankar, told The Washington Post on Thursday night that the mother, Mangayamma Yaramati, is 75, though some news outlets have reported that she is 73 or 74.

Shankar, an IVF specialist, delivered the twins via Caesarean section Thursday morning, and told The Post that the mother and the babies are doing well. The twins weigh 2.2 pounds each, he added.

Yaramati and her 82-year-old husband, Sitarama Rajarao, said they had wanted children for years, and that they had been stigmatized in their village for being childless, BBC reported.

“We tried many times and saw numerous doctors,” she said. “So this is the happiest time of my life.”



Mangayamma Yaramati, after giving birth to twins via Caesarian section. Doctors say both the mother and the two twin girls are healthy. (Courtesy of Ashish Pandey)

“The surgery went smoothly. Both mother and the infants are healthy and have no complications whatsoever,” Shankar told the Hindustan Times. “I don’t think she will have any major health issues in the post-delivery period.”

The twins were conceived through in vitro fertilization. Because Yaramati had experienced menopause, a donor’s egg was fertilized with Rajarao’s sperm before it was implanted in the new mother, doctors told the Hindustan Times.

Doctors say that at 75, Yaramati is the oldest person in the world to give birth, though this was not immediately verifiable. Three years ago, another Indian woman, Daljinder Kaur, gave birth in her early 70s. She was reported by the Guardian to be 72, though her age was also not verifiable at the time. In 2007, a 59-year-old British mother broke the world record for giving birth after a natural pregnancy, the Telegraph reported.

Several ethicists raised concerns about Kaur’s pregnancy in 2016, arguing at the time that giving birth at such a late age is irresponsible. Others, including Kaur’s doctor, countered that childbirth is a “fundamental right” that should not be denied to individuals based on their age.

