

Hong Kong police officers charge at protesters during a demonstration on Saturday. A station at Sheung Shui received 100 meal boxes with raw chicken on Friday, the South China Morning Post reported. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Hong Kong police, embroiled in their 14th week of protest, received a peculiar delivery Friday night: 100 boxes of pasta topped with chunks of raw, pink chicken.

Officers at Sheung Shui Police Station opened their catered meal boxes on Friday to find the uncooked meat, the South China Morning Post reported. No one ate the meal, and police quickly ordered food from other places, the SCMP reported. A memo sent out to officers on Saturday described the incident but did not identify the supplier.

Sheung Shui, an area that borders mainland China, has been roiled by several large protests in recent weeks, with calls from locals to “reclaim” the area from Chinese tourists and merchants. It is not immediately clear whether the raw chicken was the result of a genuine kitchen mistake, or linked to the unrest in Sheung Shui.

Anti-police sentiment in Hong Kong has emerged as a lightning rod in the protests that have expanded beyond activists to include shopkeepers, civil servants and students.

Since concerns around a controversial extradition bill first emerged in March, riot police have unleashed tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets at demonstrators, 1,200 of whom have been detained on protest-related charges. This has spurred an increasingly violent reaction from protesters, with recent reports of activists setting fires on the street and throwing bricks at law enforcement.

In July, a picture surfaced of a young female protester lying on the ground with blood streaming from her eye and what appeared to be police-fired bean bag nearby. Hundreds swarmed Hong Kong’s international airport with red-stained bandages over their eyes, chanting, “An eye for an eye!” In August, officers were caught on camera storming subway cars and hitting protesters with batons, prompting calls on social media for the removal of the force under the hashtag #AbolishHKFP.

Earlier this week, Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, said she would withdraw the extradition that first sparked the unrest, but protesters said it was “too little, too late.” Among the five demands that protesters are calling for is an independent investigation into the government’s response to the unrest, including the police use of force.

Let us admin HK is a police state. Riot police push down peaceful protestor on the escalator of railway station. pic.twitter.com/gycHF8E8Zo — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 (@joshuawongcf) August 11, 2019

Michael Tien, a pro-Beijing lawmaker, said in The Washington Post’s report on Lam’s decision that tensions between police and the public have taken over as the central driving force of the protests.