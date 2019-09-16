A wave of drone attacks on Saturday damaged Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil processing facility, suspending the production of 5.7 million barrels of oil. The country produced 9.85 million barrels a day last month, making up about 10 percent of the global supply.

Imports of Saudi Arabian crude oil in 2018 Asia N. America $131.8B $24.6B Europe $17.4B Africa $5.0B S. America $1.7B Oceania $0.2B Japan South Korea India $31.2B $23.4B $21.2B China $29.7B Singapore Thai. $5.7B $5.6B Bahrain $5.7B U.S.A. France Italy South Africa $21.9B $4.0B $3.6B $4.6B Spain Brazil $3.9B $1.6B Imports of Saudi Arabian crude oil in 2018 Asia N. America $131.8B $24.6B Europe $17.4B Africa $5.0B S. America $1.7B Oceania $0.2B Japan South Korea India $31.2B $23.4B $21.2B China $29.7B Singapore Thailand $5.7B $5.6B Bahrain $5.7B U.S.A. France Italy South Africa $21.9B $4.0B $3.6B $4.6B Spain Brazil $3.9B $1.6B Imports of Saudi Arabian crude oil in 2018 Asia N. America Europe $24.6B $17.4B $131.8B Africa S. America $1.7B Oceania $0.2B $5.0B Japan China U.S.A. $31.2B $29.7B $21.9B Canada $2.7B South Korea Singapore Bahrain $23.4B $5.7B $5.7B France Spain $4.0B $3.9B Italy Thailand Pakistan $3.6B $5.6B $1.9B India $21.2B Malaysia Pol. $1.0B $1.7B South Africa Brazil Indonesia $4.6B $1.6B $2.7B Imports of Saudi Arabian crude oil in 2018 Asia N. America Europe $24.6B $17.4B $131.8B Africa S. America $1.7B Oceania $0.2B $5.0B Japan South Korea U.S.A. $31.2B $23.4B $21.9B India $21.2B Canada $2.7B France Italy China $4.0B $3.6B $29.7B Singapore Thailand $5.7B $5.6B Neth. Spain $1.0B $3.9B Bahrain Pak. Phil. $5.7B South Africa Brazil $1.9B $1.6B $4.6B $1.6B Jordan $1.2B Imports of Saudi Arabian crude oil in 2018 Asia N. America Europe Africa S. America Oceania $24.6B $17.4B $1.7B $0.2B $131.8B $5.0B Japan South Korea India U.S.A. $31.2B $23.4B $21.2B $21.9B Canada $2.7B France Italy China $4.0B $3.6B $29.7B Singapore Thailand Pakistan $5.7B $5.6B $1.9B Neth. Spain $1.0B $3.9B Malaysia $1.7B Bahrain $5.7B South Africa Brazil Indonesia $4.6B $1.6B $2.7B

The majority of Saudi Arabia’s oil in 2018 went to countries in Asia — particularly Japan, China, South Korea and India. The United States imported $21.9 billion of oil from Saudi Arabia in 2018. The facility hit in the attacks accounts for more than half of Saudi Arabia’s output and 6 percent of the global supply.

TURKEY SYRIA Tehran LEB. ISR. Baghdad IRAN IRAQ JOR. KUW. Persian Gulf SAUDI ARABIA BAHRAIN QATAR Riyadh U.A.E. Facilities targeted Red Sea OMAN YEMEN Sanaa INDIAN OCEAN Gulf of Aden 300 MILES TURKEY SYRIA Tehran LEB. Baghdad ISRAEL IRAN IRAQ JOR. KUW. Persian Gulf SAUDI ARABIA BAHRAIN QATAR EGYPT Riyadh U.A.E. Facilities targeted OMAN Red Sea YEMEN Sanaa INDIAN OCEAN Gulf of Aden 300 MILES TURKEY Caspian Sea SYRIA Tehran Med. Sea LEB. AFGHAN. Baghdad ISRAEL IRAN IRAQ JOR. KUW. Persian Gulf SAUDI ARABIA BAHRAIN QATAR Riyadh EGYPT U.A.E. Facilities targeted OMAN Red Sea YEMEN Sanaa INDIAN OCEAN Gulf of Aden 300 MILES

The attack, which was claimed by Yemeni rebels, took place in eastern Saudi Arabia on one of the country’s largest oil fields, Khurais. The kingdom’s largest oil processing facility, Abqaiq, which has the capacity to process 7 million barrels of oil a day, was impacted.

Sept. 13 Sept. 14 SAUDI ARABIA BAHRAIN QATAR Abqaiq: Site of the kingdom’s largest oil processing facility Satellite detections of fire Sept. 15 Sept. 16 100 MILES Sept. 13 Sept. 14 SAUDI ARABIA BAHRAIN QATAR Abqaiq: Site of the kingdom’s largest oil processing facility Satellite detections of fire Sept. 15 Sept. 16 100 MILES Sept. 13 Sept. 14 Sept. 15 Sept. 16 SAUDI ARABIA BAHRAIN QATAR Abqaiq: Site of the kingdom’s largest oil processing facility Satellite detections of fire 100 MILES Sept. 13 Sept. 14 Sept. 15 Sept. 16 SAUDI ARABIA BAHRAIN QATAR Abqaiq: Site of the kingdom’s largest oil processing facility Satellite detections of fire 100 MILES Sept. 13 Sept. 14 Sept. 15 Sept. 16 SAUDI ARABIA BAHRAIN QATAR Abqaiq: Site of the kingdom’s largest oil processing facility Satellite detections of fire 100 MILES

Since the attack, crude oil prices have jumped and oil company shares have risen. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has said that weapons used to attack its oil facilities were Iranian. U.S. officials are blaming Iran and its other proxies around the region, and President Trump warned that the United States was “locked and loaded” and ready to respond.

Import data is from the International Trade Centre Trade Map, based on U.N. Comtrade data and official sources from each country. MODIS satellite imagery is from NASA.

