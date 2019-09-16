By Harry Stevens ,
Harry Stevens
Graphics reporter
Lauren Tierney ,
Lauren Tierney
Graphics reporter and cartographer
Adrian Blanco and
Adrian Blanco
Graphics Intern
Laris Karklis
Laris Karklis
Maps

A wave of drone attacks on Saturday damaged Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil processing facility, suspending the production of 5.7 million barrels of oil. The country produced 9.85 million barrels a day last month, making up about 10 percent of the global supply.

Imports of Saudi Arabian

crude oil in 2018

Asia

N. America

$131.8B

$24.6B

Europe

$17.4B

Africa

$5.0B

S. America

$1.7B

Oceania

$0.2B

Japan

South Korea

India

$31.2B

$23.4B

$21.2B

China

$29.7B

Singapore

Thai.

$5.7B

$5.6B

Bahrain

$5.7B

U.S.A.

France

Italy

South

Africa

$21.9B

$4.0B

$3.6B

$4.6B

Spain

Brazil

$3.9B

$1.6B

The majority of Saudi Arabia’s oil in 2018 went to countries in Asia — particularly Japan, China, South Korea and India. The United States imported $21.9 billion of oil from Saudi Arabia in 2018. The facility hit in the attacks accounts for more than half of Saudi Arabia’s output and 6 percent of the global supply.

The attack, which was claimed by Yemeni rebels, took place in eastern Saudi Arabia on one of the country’s largest oil fields, Khurais. The kingdom’s largest oil processing facility, Abqaiq, which has the capacity to process 7 million barrels of oil a day, was impacted.

Since the attack, crude oil prices have jumped and oil company shares have risen. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has said that weapons used to attack its oil facilities were Iranian. U.S. officials are blaming Iran and its other proxies around the region, and President Trump warned that the United States was “locked and loaded” and ready to respond.

About this story:

Import data is from the International Trade Centre Trade Map, based on U.N. Comtrade data and official sources from each country. MODIS satellite imagery is from NASA.

