A wave of drone attacks on Saturday damaged Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil processing facility, suspending the production of 5.7 million barrels of oil. The country produced 9.85 million barrels a day last month, making up about 10 percent of the global supply.
Imports of Saudi Arabian
crude oil in 2018
Asia
N. America
$131.8B
$24.6B
Europe
$17.4B
Africa
$5.0B
S. America
$1.7B
Oceania
$0.2B
Japan
South Korea
India
$31.2B
$23.4B
$21.2B
China
$29.7B
Singapore
Thai.
$5.7B
$5.6B
Bahrain
$5.7B
U.S.A.
France
Italy
South
Africa
$21.9B
$4.0B
$3.6B
$4.6B
Spain
Brazil
$3.9B
$1.6B
The majority of Saudi Arabia’s oil in 2018 went to countries in Asia — particularly Japan, China, South Korea and India. The United States imported $21.9 billion of oil from Saudi Arabia in 2018. The facility hit in the attacks accounts for more than half of Saudi Arabia’s output and 6 percent of the global supply.
TURKEY
SYRIA
Tehran
LEB.
ISR.
Baghdad
IRAN
IRAQ
JOR.
KUW.
Persian
Gulf
SAUDI
ARABIA
BAHRAIN
QATAR
Riyadh
U.A.E.
Facilities
targeted
Red
Sea
OMAN
YEMEN
Sanaa
INDIAN
OCEAN
Gulf of Aden
300 MILES
The attack, which was claimed by Yemeni rebels, took place in eastern Saudi Arabia on one of the country’s largest oil fields, Khurais. The kingdom’s largest oil processing facility, Abqaiq, which has the capacity to process 7 million barrels of oil a day, was impacted.
Since the attack, crude oil prices have jumped and oil company shares have risen. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has said that weapons used to attack its oil facilities were Iranian. U.S. officials are blaming Iran and its other proxies around the region, and President Trump warned that the United States was “locked and loaded” and ready to respond.
About this story:
Import data is from the International Trade Centre Trade Map, based on U.N. Comtrade data and official sources from each country. MODIS satellite imagery is from NASA.
